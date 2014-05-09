SAPS ballistics expert uses laser to show path of bullet through toilet door

MEMBERS of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius’s defence team crowded around a ballistics expert testifying in Mr Pistorius’s murder trial when the expert produced a laser beam.

Mr Pistorius is fighting murder charges relating to the shooting and killing of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, whom he shot through a toilet door in his Pretoria home, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day last year.

Police ballistics expert Capt Christiaan Mangena brought the laser in to demonstrate his assertion that the bullet fired through a hole, marked B, on the toilet door had ricocheted off the toilet cubicle wall and hit Steenkamp in her back.

Capt Mangena’s testimony came ahead of the state’s cross-examination of Mr Pistorius’s ballistic expert, "Wollie" Wolmarans.

During his evidence in chief Mr Wolmarans told the court that it was impossible to predict with certainty the sequence in which Mr Pistorius had fired the shots through his toilet door.

He placed the ricocheted bullet at either hole C or hole D and said that the bullet core he had found in the toilet bowl ruled out the possibility that injuries caused to Steenkamp’s back were made by the ricocheted bullet.

Mr Wolmarans testified that he believed the ricocheted bullet would not have had enough energy left after hitting the wall to cause the back wounds Steenkamp sustained.

Under cross-examination by state advocate Gerrie Nel, an increasingly rattled Mr Wolmarans rejected the idea that his report had been written to tailor evidence to the advantage of Mr Pistorius, and took exception to Mr Nel’s accusation of bias.

Mr Nel showed the court a photograph of the bullet core found in the toilet and compared it to a close-up of the wounds on Steenkamp’s back, arguing that striations on the wound were a perfect match to the marks made by the edges of the core, in line with Capt Mangena’s evidence.

Mr Wolmarans disputed this, however, and maintained that the most likely cause of the wounds would have been the edges of the magazine rack in the toilet cubicle.

Like previous defence expert Roger Dixon, Mr Wolmarans contradicted Mr Pistorius’s testimony about the location of the magazine rack when he had broken down the door and found Steenkamp slumped on the floor.

Mr Wolmarans testified that marks made in the blood on the floor by the legs of the rack showed it had not been moved.

Mr Nel continues his cross-examination after the lunch adjournment on Friday.