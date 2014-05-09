SA election ‘sets bar high for African peers’, says AU observer mission

FOR all of its troubles in the months leading up to this year’s national and provincial elections, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) received a favourable review from election observers of an election observer mission led by the African Union Commission (AUC).

The African Union Elections Observer Mission (AUEOM) gave its preliminary report on the polls after sending 26 teams to various polling stations around the country.

This year’s election saw the IEC draw the ire of some political parties after Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released a report in which she found IEC chairwoman Pansy Tlakula guilty of maladministration and misconduct over the IEC’s procurement of its R320-million Centurion offices from property developer Abland.

IEC chair Pansy Tlakula presided over the polls despite an Electoral Court bid from five opposition parties to have Ms Tlakula resign over the commission’s headquarters scandal.

The IEC must also deal with four objections from three parties over the conduct of IEC officials and party agents at some voting stations, and reports of ballot boxes being disposed of improperly that has sparked concern among South Africans.

AUEOM mission leader and former Ghanian president John Kufuor said the AU mission arrived in South Africa on April 27, and will leave the country on Monday, May 12.

Observers came from African states including Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda Zimbabwe and South Sudan.

"The election held by of South Africa sets the bar high for African peers," said Mr Kufuor.

"But we believe that all countries in Africa should respect their own constitution while providing an environment for transparent, and accountable elections," he said.

In depth: Election 2014 News, views and analysis of South Africa's national and provincial elections





Mr Kufuor said a complete report on the elections would be submitted to South African authorities in due course.

Regarding delays in closing time of polling stations, Ibrahima Fall of the AUC mission said long queues led to an extension of voting time in various stations where those waiting to vote were within the borders of the voting station by 9pm.

"This quest for transparency and accountability in some cases delayed the counting process until the early hours of the morning. The transmission of the results was done electronically and the IEC issued the first results from the Eastern Cape Province around midnight," Mr Fall said.

Mr Fall said the AU mission conducted a three-day training of observers as well as briefings by experts and electoral stakeholders in South Africa.

Objections

Ms Tlakula said during a separate briefing that her party would address the four objections by opposition before the official announcement of results on Saturday.

Objections were lodged by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the United Democratic Movement and the Democratic Alliance.

She attributed the slow release of results for Gauteng to a high volume of voters in the metropolitan municipalities in the province. The delays prompted EFF to demand the immediate release of Gauteng’s results on Thursday.

Ms Tlakula said ballots that were disposed of improperly had already been counted and that officials who disposed of them by dumping them were in breach of IEC guidelines.

Political analyst Steven Friedman said that, in some ways, the election was a reminder that despite 20 years of democracy, South Africa had not made enough progress in closing the gap in quality of services between suburb and township areas.

"The polling booth I went to in a suburban area, for example, functioned like clockwork. Voting stations in many of the areas where there is less infrastructure had the long queues delays and supply challenges which are not necessarily the fault of IEC. It is just a matter of infrastructure gaps that still exist in society," Mr Friedman said.