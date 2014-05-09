NEWS ANALYSIS: Fear, apathy and anger keep Bloemhof voters home

TWENTY years since 1994, democracy appears not to be growing in the small but volatile town of Bloemhof in North West’s Lekwa-Teemane municipality.

Instead, it is weakening and being eroded, partly due to perceived underperformance by the governing African National Congress (ANC).

Just 20% of the 12,000 registered voters in Bloemhof voted on Wednesday, according to preliminary results, with 10,000 refraining from voting either in protest against the ANC, plain apathy or fear — despite a heavy police and military presence. Spoilt ballots accounted for 1.3%.

Security was enhanced to discourage potential acts of public violence such as those seen last month, when the houses of ANC mayor Moeder Makodi and party councillors were torched by angry residents, who also blockaded the N12 highway that connects Johannesburg to Kimberley, and stoned vehicles.

The demand for the mayor to step down over allegations of municipal corruption, and the ANC’s refusal to accede, sparked a campaign to boycott the polls as a form of democratic expression. Protesters feel the polity organising the polls lacks legitimacy.

Consent for the ANC to continue governing the municipality — which has a population of 53,000 and just over 22,000 registered voters including the nearby Christiana area — has been significantly reduced.

In the 2011 municipal elections 38% of registered voters in Bloemhof stayed away. Combined with Christiana, voter apathy increased to just over 40%. The ANC won 72% of the vote in that election.

There is a growing narrative among voters that the opposition is unlikely to do better than the ANC in government — hence the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance, focusing its election message on its performance in government in the Western Cape, the only province not governed by the ANC.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says voting is the framework within which people can change government, so an election boycott is "a narrow and meaningless way of raising concerns".

He says such actions demonstrate that South Africa’s democracy is still immature, as a significant number of people still think "only one party can form government".

He says in other democratic countries people boycott elections as they do not expect the process to be free and fair.

In South Africa, fairness has largely remained a peripheral issue with the focus falling on the capacity of those in charge of the ANC to deliver.

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir says boycotting the elections "is an ethically defensible position".

"Citizens have a right not to vote," says Mr Fakir. However, he says voting is still the better option as it provides "a platform to influence the outcome decisively".

He says there is still no alternative to political organisation in South Africa, unlike in established democracies where people are not overly dependent on government.