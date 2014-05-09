Defence’s expert says state failed to ‘consider possible deflection of bullets’

THE 29th day of the Oscar Pistorius murder trial saw the defence’s ballistics expert, "Wollie" Wolmarans, trying his best to fend off tough cross-examination by prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

Mr Nel questioned Mr Wolmarans’s record-keeping and his failure to write regular reports on his investigations.

He also dug into Mr Wolmarans’s version of the order in which the bullets Mr Pistorius fired through his toilet door hit his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day last year.

Mr Wolmarans told the court that he and state ballistics expert Capt Christiaan Mangena shared a relationship of mutual respect.

"He calls me oom and I call him my seun," said Mr Wolmarans, before reiterating that he thought Capt Mangena had failed to take the possibility of deflection of bullets through the door into account when testing their trajectory.

In his testimony, during the presentation of the state’s case, Capt Mangena was adamant that the bullet hole in the toilet door marked B had been the result of a bullet that had missed Steenkamp and ricocheted off the toilet cubicle wall before hitting her in the back.

Mr Wolmarans, however, maintained that it would be possible to link any of the four bullet holes with the marks on the wall.

He also testified that he had done tests with a laser to prove this, but had not brought the photographs of these tests with him to court.

Mr Nel asked Mr Wolmarans to bring these to court when his cross-examination continued on Monday.

The trial resumes on Monday morning.