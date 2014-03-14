Scores injured as fishing company floor collapses

EIGHTY-eight employees were injured when the top floor of Eyethu Fishing collapsed on Thursday night at the Port Elizabeth harbour, paramedics said on Friday.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Friday called for a probe into the collapse of the floor at the fishing company.

"The Department of Labour should investigate the cause of the collapse and compel the employer to make the building safer before work resumes," Cosatu spokesman Patrick Craven said in a statement.

"While relieved that there were no serious injuries or fatalities, Cosatu is concerned at what could have been an even more serious incident," he said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Chris Botha said: "Netcare 911 and the provincial services arrived at the scene and after triaging found four people with critical injuries, 25 with serious injuries, and 59 who sustained minor injuries."

The injured were stabilised on the scene and then transported to various hospitals for medical assistance.

"Details about the cause of the collapse are still speculative and will remain a subject for police investigation," said Mr Botha.

Sapa