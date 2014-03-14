Fractious debate as Parliament rises ahead of polls

FRACTIOUS debate, blatant electioneering and farewell speeches brought the curtain down on the fourth democratic National Assembly on Thursday.

In the past two weeks Parliament has been racing through mountains of legislation and committee reports to clear the decks before an early rising of both houses ahead of the May 7 elections.

Of importance was the approval of the national budget and the allocation of money to provinces so that government can continue to operate until a new Parliament is elected.

While it was the last sitting of the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces will meet next week before it also rises ahead of the election.

Tempers flared regularly, particularly over the Democratic Alliance (DA) tactic of removing its members from the house when it observes that the African National Congress (ANC) does not have enough members present to make a quorum on its own. Senior ANC MPs have condemned this as bringing Parliament into disrepute.

The temperature in the house was raised when DA MP Anchen Dreyer attempted to read a list of people on the ANC’s electoral lists that have been associated with corruption, including Agriculture Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and former communications minister Dina Pule.

After an objection from the ANC benches, speaker Max Sisulu ruled that the integrity of a member could be impugned only through a substantive motion and found that the statement was out of order.

A furious row erupted when Freedom Front Plus MP Pieter Groenewald said acting Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Lechesa Tsenoli was speaking "nonsense".

After a flurry of points of order, deputy speaker Nomaindia Mfeketo ruled that the word "nonsense" was unparliamentary and ordered Mr Groenewald to withdraw it.

Mr Groenewald refused to withdraw the word, saying that nonsense had never been declared unparliamentary before. Ms Mfeketo ordered him to leave the chamber.

Parliament said in a statement that while the last plenary session of the National Assembly was yesterday, MPs might have to return to Parliament for further sittings before the election.

"This could happen if the National Council of Provinces refers legislation back to the National Assembly for concurrence," the statement said.

It noted that the first sitting of the National Assembly after the election would be determined by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and had to be within 14 days of the declaration of an election result.

The same applied to the National Council of Provinces, but the time limit then was within 30 days of the poll result.

"At its first sitting, the National Assembly elects the speaker and deputy speaker … and also the president of the republic. If there is more than one nomination for these positions, a secret ballot is conducted … and the results are made known as soon as the votes have been tallied.

"All matters, including bills, lapse at the end of the last sitting day of a term of the National Assembly or when the National Assembly is dissolved. However, after the elections, the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces may resolve to revive bills that were before them at the end of the fourth democratic Parliament," the statement said.