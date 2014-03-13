Graphic evidence on TV screens at Oscar Pistorius trial

GRAPHIC images of blood trails, stain-smeared walls, spent bullet cartridges and a mysteriously damaged main bedroom door in Oscar Pistorius’s Pretoria home were beamed across the world on Thursday and offered a glimpse into the moments near Reeva Steenkamp’s death.

Images of congealed pools of blood in the bathroom where Steenkamp was shot dead on Valentine’s Day last year had her friends reeling, clasping their hands to their mouths.

As crime-scene photographs filled court TV screens, including images of her badly injured body, audible gasps came from the public gallery of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where Mr Pistorius is on trial for murder.

Steenkamp, 29, was shot three times in the locked toilet, inside the bathroom. Mr Pistorius admits firing the fatal shots, in the mistaken belief there was an intruder. The state believes the killing was premeditated and followed a heated and possibly violent argument.

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel introduced photographs of Mr Pistorius’s main bedroom door, damaged around its lock and with a suspected projectile hole through it, and of an air rifle fitted with a silencer leaning next to it.

This came as former Boschkop police station commissioner Lt-Col Giliam van Rensburg, the first police officer on the scene, took the stand. Mr Nel used the officer’s evidence to question the plausibility of Mr Pistorius’s version of events

The questions, raised through crime-scene photographs, included:



• how a bullet cartridge ended up far behind Pistorius, behind a corner in the passage leading to his bathroom, when he was shooting inside the bathroom;

• when and how his main bedroom door was damaged;

• why Steenkamp had her iPhone with her in the toilet; and

• how broken, bloodstained tiles ended up behind the open toilet door.

Mr Nel, taking Lt-Col van Rensburg through the process he followed when he arrived at the scene, asked: "As we see the position of doors, bullet cartridges, cellphones, the cocked gun with its safety off, curtains, fans, sandals, overnight bag and holster — is that how you found the scene?"

Lt-Col van Rensburg replied it was exactly how he found the scene.

"When I arrived I saw a body under towels and black plastic bags ... Paramedics said the person was dead ... the accused was very emotional, pacing up and down in the kitchen," being comforted by estate manager Johan Stander’s daughter, Clarice. "I asked him what happened but he didn’t answer me..."

Lt-Col van Rensburg said he issued instructions for no one to enter the house and ordered that a crime scene management unit be dispatched to the house.

"Myself and W/O Hilton Botha, who came after I telephoned him, inspected the house. We followed the blood trail, the spots, smears and marks into the bedroom and to the bathroom."

He testified that the doors, curtains and a window were open — contrary to Mr Pistorius’s statements that he had got up to close the balcony door and curtains prior to the shooting.

Mr Nel questioned Lt-Col van Rensburg over the damaged bedroom door.

"I did not inspect it," he said. "Crime scene management officers discovered the damage ... above the lock and the hole through the door."

Lt-Col van Rensburg’s testimony followed the state’s fightback against Mr Pistorius’s lawyers, who on Wednesday highlighted alleged police incompetence around the collection, preservation and analysis of evidence, including the toilet door.

The defence had argued forensic analyst Col Johannes Vermeulen failed to check the door properly for all marks, including a print from Mr Pistorius’s prosthesis, which he allegedly wore when trying to kick open the door.

"Yes, I didn’t analyse it. But there is no way of saying he kicked the door when he shot Steenkamp. There is absolutely no evidence indicating this," said Col Vermeulen to Mr Nel during questioning.

Mr Nel asked if Mr Pistorius kicking the door could have been "to scare someone", to which Col Vermeulen replied: "It’s possible".

Proceedings continue on Friday.