Department mulls Eskom opposition to air quality standard rules

THE Department of Environmental Affairs is considering Eskom’s application to postpone air quality standards regulation for five years, to which it is subject under environmental legislation, it said on Wednesday.

While South Africa has not suffered the hazardous smog blankets that have affected China’s tourism industry and fomented public discontent in the world’s most populous nation, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has shown that air quality across South Africa often exceeded the country’s and the World Health Organisation’s limits for aerosols.

But state utility Eskom, which is battling to keep the lights on across South Africa due to inadequate generating capacity and problems with coal supplies, is not the only air polluter to have asked the department for a postponement.

Others include Sasol and the Natref refinery in Sasolburg, owned by Sasol and Total, ArcelorMittal SA, Northam Platinum and Engen.

Applications for the postponement of compliance with the standards, which will commence next year, have to be submitted to the department’s national air quality officer by the end of this month.

The department said it was legally required to consider all applications, but could not guarantee "positive responses".

The Centre for Environmental Rights, in its submissions in opposition to Eskom’s application, argued that air pollution emissions from Eskom’s coal-fired power plants were causing an estimated 2,200 premature deaths per year, due to exposure to fine particulate matter.

The organisation, which used research by Greenpeace International, estimated the economic cost to South Africa at R30bn a year, including the premature deaths.

Eskom had applied for postponements for 16 of its power stations, 14 of which were coal-fired.

They include the 4,800MW Medupi station, the first unit of which is expected to be commissioned at the end of the year.

Late last year, Eskom announced a delay in fitting emission control equipment.

It has been fined more than R3m for illegal activities since 2009, and has applied for the postponement of compliance to meet existing plant standards by April 1 next year and stricter new plant standards by April 1 2020.

The other entities had made submissions that had the same theme. But Eskom had indicated its intention to apply for "rolling" postponements, thereby in effect asking for complete exemption from certain standards.

The postponement applications were coupled with applications for variations of the conditions of its licences to allow certain stations to emit more than the licences allow.

It argued that the potential gains from compliance did not justify the costs, monetary and otherwise. It calculated about R200bn in capital costs before financing charges and about R6bn a year in operational expenditure.

Not enough water was available for the required flue gas desulphurisation and the technology would mean increased limestone mining and transportation.

The Public Finance Management Act’s requirement of compliance within five years was impossible, Eskom said.

Greenpeace air pollution specialist Lauri Myllyvirta said noncompliance of Eskom’s coal-fired power plants with the minimum emission standards implied by the company’s so-called "emission reduction plan" would allow Eskom to emit an estimated 28-million tonnes of excess sulphur dioxide over the remaining life of its power plants.

At current rates this was equal to the company’s entire emissions for 15 years.

This would lead to 2.9-million tonnes of nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide, 560,000 tonnes of particulates and 210 tonnes of toxic mercury being emitted over the remaining life of the power plants.