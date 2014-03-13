BUSINESS DAY TV: SA ‘must consider’ how nationalisation will affect foreign investment

PETER Attard-Montalto is an emerging-markets economist at Nomura Securities and Dali Mpofu is commissar for justice and special projects for the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Peter Attard-Montalto, emerging markets economist at Nomura Securities, and Dali Mpofu, the EFF's commissar for justice and special projects.

Dali, ahead of the break we had Peter putting on the table where his gripe possibly lies with nationalisation and the fact that you could look to companies becoming revenue neutral more than anything else. How much of a concern does that trigger for you?

DALI MPOFU: It is a concern but once again the problem is that the departure points are different. For example, this assumption of where the money is going to come from, that you’re going to bankrupt the state, assumes that on 8 May after the elections, we’re suddenly going to take revenue from the fiscus and buy up 60% of the mines.

It doesn’t work like that … there are many people, as Peter will confirm, who are able to structure finance in such a way that those purchases can be structured alongside the lifespans of the mines, for example, 30-50 years … it doesn’t have to be …

The best examples are the so-called BEE moguls of today … your Motsepes and Ramaphosas … they did not get those billions by putting money up front. They used debt instruments; they used pref shares and so on … so the state will also be able to structure the acquisition of its stake in such a way that it doesn’t bankrupt the state in the first year of such acquisitions.

BDTV: Okay, let’s take a look at models that have been working in other parts of the world Peter. We’ve got the situation over in Canada and Australia as well … they’ve got a version in play of nationalisation. Do you see any of those models … is there room for any negotiation here essentially?

PETER ATTARD-MONTALTO: For me one of the key issues on the nationalisation point or more generally around foreign direct investment (FDI) when you consider a manifesto like the EFF’s, is the stability of institutions and predictability of policy and the trouble is that you could bring forward this issue of a very well-functioning bureaucracy like there is in Asia and developmental states there or in Australia … but South Africa doesn’t have that and it’s going to take a very long time, especially at the current rate to turn that around … and that’s why this kind of central controlled nationalisation thing really doesn’t work for me … unless you impose and have as a prerequisite that situation.

But the institutional point is more general as well around the EFF’s demand of land reform without compensation, altering the Reserve Bank mandate, things like that. These are the things that can upset investors and hold back FDI from what it should be doing. There are legitimate debates and the ANC is having these now around minimum wages … that’s a real debate that will be important, particularly with the EFF in Gauteng.

BDTV: Let’s take a look at that minimum wage debate again … you’re proposing this is to close the huge wage gap that exists and address the problem of unemployment. Why not vie for something like the youth wage subsidy for example that has already had a proven impact. We had minister Pravin Gordhan with his budget address in February highlight that in the first month alone that programme has seen 56,000 beneficiaries…

DM: Yes, but a youth wage subsidy or schemes like that have an impact that is either neutral or going to be negative in the sense that you know the business of business is maximisation of profit.

So if you’re going to say to business, look you’re going to make more money by employing young people, firstly they’re going to get rid of their older workers and that creates a different type of instability on the supply side of the labour market which I should think, is also unwelcome.

But to go back to the issue of wholesale nationalisation, we are obviously not advocating for wholesale nationalisation. What we are saying is that there must be state control so that if and when you’re sitting in the boardroom of those mines, you should be able to say that these are the kinds of housing policies that should be imposed in relation to the workforce, these are the education policies and that kind of thing, and how the profits should be distributed for social development…

BDTV: Our current state-owned enterprises don’t back your case very well…

DM: That’s not true … we have some of the best state-owned enterprises … forget the current problems. Eskom has been functioning very well, Transnet, Acsa (Airports Company South Africa), even in India when they had to build airports there they had to bring in our own Acsa and I can give you, for every failure of a state-owned enterprise, I can give you 100 private companies that are liquidated every week in the Johannesburg High Court.

BDTV: Peter, your comments.

PAM: The issue on nationalisation that EFF talked about a lot in the past is trying to replicate a Zimbabwean model where actually companies are stuck with it there. Part of that though is due to the fact that you need, particularly in the platinum sector, diversification away from South Africa.

There are also some costs there of infrastructure that the companies have put in place, but one of the key issues for South Africa that is particularly important at the moment with the MPRDA (Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act) amendment controversially is that we need to grow new businesses, in new areas particularly in oil and shale gas exploration. So while existing businesses perhaps could survive under a 60% stake as is in its manifesto I would doubt how efficient they would be … those new industries would not grow up and that’s not just an EFF problem, it’s now an ANC problem with the MPRDA elements.

BDTV: At the end of the day the ambition is to create advanced quality, sustainable jobs to achieve full employment between 2014 and 2019.

How viable is that in your books, and I ask because it’s within a very volatile labour environment right now… wage demands are being put on the table that, according to the heads of these mining companies, are not sustainable and if this is the path we walk now, it creates the potential for more job losses down the line and that with less of the pie needing to be shared … also possibly mechanisation being brought back very aggressively on the agenda.

PAM: Exactly, which we’re now seeing coming through for instance in farming after the minimum wage raises that happened last year. The key trouble I’ve always had around the labour market way in South Africa is that parties aren’t willing to take the difficult choices. They want to skip levels of development, so this comes back to … decent jobs versus any jobs.

For me the prioritisation should be very low paid, but widely available jobs and that’s more important than high physical jobs … because you would reduce crime, you’d improve child education, things like that. Whereas trying to jump the gun a bit by then having minimum wages and talking about decent jobs coming through like that, that just tries to go too fast and then with the lack of FDI, the environment that Africa is in, you end up not really going anywhere.

BDTV: And it could result in those promises that are tabled in a manifesto like this, coming up short Dali…

DM: Of course it could, but surely nobody can celebrate the current situation where the trend is towards casualisation of labour … where right now the ANC is telling us about 6-million so-called job opportunities… those jobs are not sustainable, they’re not going to contribute anything to economic growth, to the stability of the labour market. Those people won’t have pension funds, they won’t have medical aid, and you might get a so-called job opportunity once in five years … how is that ever going to contribute to the much-needed economic growth?

BDTV: Is it not a place to start?

DM: Well of course … if I was sitting at home unemployed and someone says you can have a job for two months ... of course it’s better than just sitting at home. But we are saying that has nothing to do with stimulating economic growth which is what we need for all these issues of inequality, unemployment and poverty that everyone is shouting about. You’re not going to have an impact on those by having a job once a month or over two years … that will have bread on the table of course…

BDTV: In closing, just in response to what Peter highlighted at the end, looking at the manifesto, it’s very well-articulated, very beautifully written as well, but delivering is going to be a challenge where you’re looking at a power crisis, other infrastructure backlogs that we need to deal with as well. Gross domestic product growth of just close to 2%, twin deficits … there is certainly no budget to cater to all of these needs. Are these empty promises then within this context?

DM: No certainly not … you must know that we are taking a long-term view. We’re not saying even to our constituency that all these things are going to be achieved in the five-year term of an EFF government. We are taking a 20-year view of the past and where the failures have been and saying that we want to make the next 20 years much better, so give us a chance to start on a different trajectory … because the problem is that the current system is geared towards a different ideological direction that is going to lead us to gloom and doom and revolution and those sorts of things. Whereas you could … if you can get the 16-million people for example who are on grants, get them to be active participants in the economy so that you increase VAT, the fuel levy, corporate tax, excise, all those things are the contributors to our tax revenues, but you’re not going to increase the pie, as it were, by having 16-million people waiting for hand-outs.

BDTV: Of course these are sentiments that are echoed by various other parties ahead of the elections in May. Peter, as an investor, how much attention is paid to these various manifestoes or is it just seen as part of an electioneering campaign?

PAM: We have to split out market sentiment here from an FDI sentiment … so in terms of bond market and the rand, yes investors are thinking it’s very much better the devil you know … South Africa is looking much better than Turkey. It’s more on the FDI side where investors are showing a lot more interest on the detail of the manifestoes coming through. We are shifting our EFF forecast for the election probably to around 8% and particularly in Gauteng where it will be a very important party in government there as well.

So it’s really where the EFF is part of the debate around issues that the ANC is also talking about like minimum wage that will be particularly important for FDI investors.