Activists want new intellectual property laws before election

13 March 2014 - 20:09 PM Dominic Preuss
THE Treatment Action Campaign, Doctors without Borders, Section27 and scores of health activists marched to Parliament on Thursday to protest against delays in implementing South Africa's new intellectual property laws.

South Africa does not currently examine patent applications to determine whether they meet local requirements. Instead, it simply registers any patent for which paperwork has been filed and the applicable fees paid.

In this video, BDFM talks to activist Lotti Rutter from the Treatment Action Campaign about why the organisation wants the new regulations passed urgently.

