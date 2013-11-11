Delta bulks up with low-risk investment target deals

DELTA Property Fund has acquired various letting enterprises and properties for R1.04bn.

"The acquisitions are in line with Delta’s strategy of actively pursuing investment opportunities that will enhance the overall quality and value of its portfolio," CEO Sandile Nomvete said on Friday.

"The acquisitions represent an attractive investment to Delta linked unitholders as it introduces well-established properties with low-risk tenants. Based on gross lettable area, 86% of the acquisitions represent single-tenanted properties."

Delta’s portfolio consists predominantly of government-tenanted properties with 64.6% of gross income derived from the government office sector.

The remaining 35.4% of the portfolio is split between other offices at 25.5%, retail at 6.3% and industrial at 3.5%.

In this latest transaction, Delta acquired the Capital Portfolio, the Rob Alexander Portfolio, Trifecta Portfolio and the Karimu Portfolio.

Mr Nomvete said the Karimu Portfolio provided an opportunity to further diversify Delta’s geographic spread into Mpumalanga and offered redevelopment options.

"The property manager who will be responsible for the Karimu Portfolio has significant representation in Mpumalanga. Through the acquisition of the Capital Portfolio, the Rob Alexander Portfolio and the Trifecta Portfolio, Delta is bulking up in regions in which it has existing asset management and property management representation," he said.

In its recent financial results for the six months to August, Delta managed to achieve distributable earnings of R116.7m with an accrued distribution per linked unit of 32.51c, supported by rental growth and market-related contractual rental escalation of about 8%.

Delta budgeted about 30c per linked unit for its distributions in the period. The fund’s target distribution for the year ended February 2014 was 72.5c.

Delta’s mandate is to grow its portfolio to R7bn by 2017. Before Friday’s announcement, the fund had invested in 29 yield-enhancing properties valued at R2.7bn in the six-month period. This brought the combined portfolio to 49 properties with a total gross lettable area of 477,680m² worth R4.8bn, a 128.4% increase since listing on the JSE in November last year.

Mr Nomvete said Delta’s aggressive property buying strategy ensured targets for the rest of the financial year were beaten. The outlook for distribution growth for the 2014 financial year and beyond was in line with management guidance and double-digit distribution growth for financial 2015 was expected.