Pikoli denies shielding ill-famed Motala

FORMER head of national prosecutions Vusi Pikoli on Thursday denied protecting a liquidator in the Department of Justice from prosecution for fraud and corruption while he was in the Office of the Master of the High Court.

Mr Pikoli was addressing the Cape Town Press Club at the launch of his book, A Second Initiation. He made a name for himself when he pursued corruption charges against former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi and then ANC deputy president, Jacob Zuma.

President Thabo Mbeki suspended Mr Pikoli for refusing not to charge Mr Selebi. Subsequently, former president Kgalema Motlanthe fired him despite the Ginwala Commission clearing him of charges of not being fit for office.

Mr Pikoli’s denial comes after a harsh review of his book by journalist Barry Sergeant. It accuses him and then justice minister Penuell Maduna of appointing Enver Motala the No1 liquidator in the Master’s Office, where he made millions.

Mr Sergeant wrote that A Second Initiation was a whitewash and "one of the most serious issues is Pikoli’s protection of Enver Motala (real name: Enver Dawood), a so-called liquidator".

The affairs of companies and individuals that go bust fall under the Master’s Office, part of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, which appoints private-sector liquidators to clean up and report back.

"In October 2003, Mike Tshishonga blew the whistle on what he described as the ‘nepotistic’ relationship between Motala and Penuell Maduna, then minister of justice," Mr Sergeant said.

"Motala had arrived from the platteland and rapidly rose to be No1 liquidator in the country.

"With no experience, he was appointed to gigantic failures such as RAG, which went under with assets of R1bn. This guaranteed millions upon millions in fees for Motala, who employed a small army of lawyers."

Mr Pikoli, responding to a question about the Motala matter, said that the issue happened while he was director-general of justice and not the national director of public prosecutions "so it can’t be true that I protected Enver Motala". Mr Tshishonga had approached him saying that people in the Master’s Office were complaining about favouritism towards Mr Motala and was told to put it in writing.

Mr Tshishonga did not do as requested, but instead approached the auditor-general and the public protector. "He undermined my authority as director-general of justice by removing documents from the office," Mr Pikoli said.

The co-author of A Second Initiation, Mandy Wiener, told the meeting that preparation for the book included hours of fierce interrogation of Mr Pikoli on all the issues and it was not a whitewash.

On the issue of fraud and corruption charges against Mr Zuma, Mr Pikoli said it was a "no-brainer" that he had to be charged after the National Prosecuting Authority secured the conviction of his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik. After a reading of the judgment by Judge Hilary Squires, the obvious question was: " Why is Jacob Zuma not in the dock?"

Out of courtesy and respect for Mr Zuma’s role in the struggle against apartheid Mr Pikoli had personally gone to ANC headquarters at Luthuli House to inform Mr Zuma that he was to be charged, he said. "It was not pleasant."

Mr Pikoli was asked why after all that had happened to him he was still loyal to the African National Congress (ANC). He said his loyalty was "unquestionable and not unquestioning".

Mr Pikoli said this enabled him to be loyal to the party, but at the same time, acknowledge what is wrong with it.