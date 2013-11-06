Slinky scientists to excavate Gauteng humanoid fossil find

SIX slinky scientists will, over the next three weeks, be slithering into a Cradle of Humankind cave to gather humanoid fossils found by a team working for University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger.

Prof Berger shot to fame in 2008 with his discovery, in South Africa, of the humanoid Australopithecus sediba. The discovery continues to cause controversy in the scientific community.

"No discovery has ever been made like this in South Africa, Africa and the world," said Prof Berger at Wits on Wednesday as he introduced the scientists, all women, to select members of the media.

The cave, the entrance of which is too small for Prof Berger’s physique, was found by geologist Pedro Boshoff.

Not a small man himself, Mr Boshoff got spelunkers Ricky Hunter and Steven Tucker to squeeze into the cave, located 30m below the surface at a Cradle of Humankind site that Prof Berger is, for now, keeping secret.

Prof Berger said photographs taken by the spelunkers showed partially exposed hominid fossils that were "very vulnerably exposed" and a race was on to extract them within the next three weeks to protect them from curious humans and Gauteng’s rainy season.

"History would not deal kindly with me (if these fossils were harmed)," he said.

The excavation of the fossils will bring a world first as Prof Berger plans to use social media and advanced technology to inform South African society about what is found.

He said he "would not speculate" on the age of the fossils or their significance, but he was "extremely excited".

"Sediba was a great experience for South Africa, Africa and palaeontology. It did prove there was more to be discovered in the (Cradle of Humankind cave complex). I believe the Cradle will prove its worth many times over," he said.

Prof Berger said the find had pressed him to post an unusual advertisement for "skinny, non-claustrophobic archaeologists, palaeontologists, anatomists" to take part in a dangerous expedition, and he was taken aback when he received 57 responses. He chose six.

"If 1% of people in the world go caving, these are the 1% of that 1% who have the skills needed for this job," he said.

The six are: Marina Elliott, a PhD candidate in biological anthropology and osteology at the Simon Fraser University in Burnaby in British Columbia, Canada; Alia Gurtov, a PhD candidate in anthropology at the University of Wisconsin, US; Becca Peixotto, an archaeologist from the American University in Washington, DC; Katherine Eaves, a PhD candidate in biological anthropology at the University of Iowa, US; Elen Feuerriegel, a PhD candidate in the School of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Australian National University in Canberra; and Hannah Morris, who holds a master’s degree in anthropology from Ohio State University.

Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib said the university was "home to the richest collections of hominid fossils in the world, and discoveries made by Wits scientists in the Cradle of Humankind are some of the most significant in the palaeosciences record".

Prof Habib said Prof Berger and his team had "already added to this valuable collection with the discovery of Australopithecus sediba, and the latest find would once again demonstrate the "tremendous promise of the palaeosciences on the continent".