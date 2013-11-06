SA’s ‘moral shortcomings’ put under microscope

SPEAKERS at a conference on ethics in Cape Town on Tuesday painted a bleak picture of the human condition, saying this was the reason why checks and balances were needed in society and law.

While the EthicsXchange conference, organised by the Association for Savings and Investments South Africa took place, a small group of masked Anonymous supporters made their way through the city centre as part of a global protest against corruption and unfettered, government-sponsored surveillance of private citizens.

The group took part in the global "Million Mask March" that included events in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, with the main demonstrations in Washington and London.

The Facebook page of the South African Anonymous supporters said their demonstration aimed to "remind this world of what it has forgotten: that fairness, justice and freedom are more than just words".

At the conference, Impumelelo Social Innovations Centre director Rhoda Kadalie said a recent unnamed university business school event was sponsored by a businessman tainted with corruption allegations.

She said she wrote to the university to express her disappointment but received no response.

"In a society riddled with corruption from legislature to big business to municipalities, one is confronted with this ambivalence," Ms Kadalie said.

She said doing the right thing was often unpopular and that society did not give sufficient recognition to whistleblowers.

Ms Kadalie said the whistleblower John Murray, who revealed that African National Congress chairwoman Baleka Mbete had obtained a driver’s licence improperly, had died in penury while Ms Mbete and others involved in the scandal appeared to be thriving.

She said South Africa needed a moral truth commission and that the highest form of patriotism was to be critical and ask questions of those in power.

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Max Price said it was not up to universities to teach ethics.

Forensic psychologist Giada Del Fabbro said companies and other organisations should set clear rules for employees to minimise the chances of white-collar crime, especially fraud.

She said there were two groups of people who committed fraud. Some did it purely for monetary gain, such as those with gambling debts and other financial pressures, and could be rehabilitated as they understood the consequences of their actions.

Those in the second group were more dangerous as they did not understand the consequences of their actions, were by nature charming and could do great harm to their organisations.