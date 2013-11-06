Popcru takes principled stance in defence of Phiyega, says Ramaphosa

THE Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is taking a "principled" position in its defence of national police commissioner Riah Phiyega, African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Popcru dinner in Irene, Gauteng, Mr Ramaphosa called for unity within the tripartite alliance, saying he was "particularly pleased with (Popcru) politics, which were correct".

This was evident in the "principled" stance the union took in defending Gen Phiyega, who "was not corrupt". He said "she was appointed by an ANC government".

Earlier in the evening Popcru’s leadership said the union would fully back Gen Phiyega, who is accused of irregularly informing a senior police official that he was being investigated.

Gen Phiyega has described the allegations as a "smear campaign", saying in a statement in October they would not derail her attempts to reform the South African Police Service (SAPS), especially crime intelligence.

The allegation against Gen Phiyega is only the latest scandal to rock the SAPS, coming shortly after she placed former acting crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Chris Ngcobo on special leave, after it emerged through routine security checks that he may have fraudulently represented himself as having a matric certificate.

The Popcru dinner on Tuesday concluded the union’s three-day central executive committee meeting in Irene and coincided with its 24th anniversary.

On Monday, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Sdumo Dlamini addressed Popcru’s executive committee and thanked Popcru for its contribution to building the labour federation.

Mr Dlamini reiterated that attempts to engineer a split within the labour federation would fail.

Cosatu is racked by internal battles over the fate of suspended general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, with various affiliates having turned to the courts to overturn his suspension and calling for a special congress to put the matter to rest.

However, Mr Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the tripartite alliance was a "problem-solving alliance", and would resolve its differences, including those over the National Development Plan.

He said unity and discipline were necessary as the tripartite alliance prepared itself to contest next year’s elections, adding "we cannot sacrifice ourselves on the altar of political convenience".

Mr Ramaphosa congratulated Popcru on elevating its members to the status of the highest-paid members of the public service, saying: "You are workers, you fight for wages."