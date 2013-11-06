Police change tune on ‘Union Buildings shots’

A REPORTED shooting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday prompted a hurried denial from police, and a claim that the shooting in fact took place at Mooiplaas informal settlement west of Pretoria.

A report from the South African Press Association (Sapa) quoted police spokesman Capt Tsekiso Mofokeng as saying: "A shooting did take place at the Union Buildings, where some people were injured."

Capt Mofokeng was responding to a statement by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng condemning "the shooting of Mooiplaas community who were in a process of a peaceful demonstration in Union Building (sic)".

"Four of the EFF members were arrested while others shot and injured and are in hospital," Gauteng spokesman Patrick Sindane said in the Sapa report.

However, Capt Mofokeng, who said he had only recently taken up the post, later told Business Day a different version of the shooting incident involving police and protesters. Sapa also changed its report, saying: "Police initially provided incorrect information."

A senior police official who would not be named said any communication on an incident involving the police at the Union Buildings, a national security key point, would come from the "head office".

Capt Mofokeng said the reported incident had in fact taken place at Mooiplaas, where residents were "planning" to march to the Union Buildings. "The police intervened after the crowd became violent, rubber bullets were shot and four people were arrested," he said.

A metro police spokesman in Tshwane, Sen Supt Isaac Mahamba, had said in the earlier news report that the protesters had "arranged for buses to take them to the Union Buildings" despite warnings that the march was illegal and they would be denied access. "The protesters were Mooiplaas community members and police did not react to certain political parties, but to protesters as a whole," said Supt Mahamba.

The EFF’s Mr Sindane said the residents had received permission to march, but were later told the march had been cancelled.

Supt Mahamba said the reason for the cancellation was because no one from the Presidency was available to receive the residents’ memorandum.

The march was then postponed to tomorrow, when the memorandum could be received.

"The community members were given adequate notice that the march was moved," he said. Supt Mahamba said the march was illegal.