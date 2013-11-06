Number of public servants accused of financial misconduct ‘growing fast’

THE 1,243 financial misconduct cases reported by national and provincial departments for the 2011-12 financial year involved a total of R230m, the Public Service Commission (PSC) said on Tuesday.

The financial misconduct emanated from unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The commission tabled a fact sheet on the finalised cases of financial misconduct in Parliament which revealed that R150m of the R230m involved no loss to the state. Not all contraventions of regulations such as the PFMA result in a loss to the state, as services may still be delivered.

Only R2.3m (1.1%) was recovered from the employees found guilty of financial misconduct, and R77m was not recovered.

The PSC fact sheet noted that the high numbers of public servants who committed and were charged with financial misconduct were "increasing at an alarming rate". While there has been a drop in the amount of money involved compared with 2010-11, the number of employees charged in 2011-12 increased by 25%.

National departments were responsible for R149.4m of the total. Of this, R134m involved no loss to the state and R14.9m was not recovered. Provinces were responsible for financial misconduct amounting to R80.5m.

Of the total number of cases, 53% were reported by national departments and 47% by provincial departments.

The Department of Human Settlements was the worst culprit, being responsible for R100m, or 66.9%, of the total cost reported by national departments. This related to one case involving a contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The Department of Home Affairs came next with financial misconduct cases amounting to R12m, while the Department of Mineral Resources reported the lowest, at R5.5m.

KwaZulu-Natal was the worst-offending province, accumulating financial misconduct cases amounting to R39m or 48.5% of the total cost of financial misconduct reported by provinces. This was followed by Gauteng, with R14m or 17.6%. The Northern Cape reported the lowest amount, at R486,907 or 0.6%.

The PSC found that for the 2011-12 financial year, of the 953 cases in which employees were found guilty of financial misconduct, criminal proceedings were instituted against employees in 305 or 32% of the cases.

"The finalisation of cases of financial misconduct is key to an accountable and transparent public service," the PSC said.

It has been monitoring finalised cases of financial misconduct reported to it by both national and provincial departments since 2001-02.