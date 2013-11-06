Ndebele acknowledges failure of private prisons

South Africa’s two privately run prisons are a vastly expensive failure and are expected to cost the state about R20bn over the 25 years of the contract.

This emerged on Tuesday during a meeting of Parliament’s correctional services committee when MPs grilled Correctional Services Minister Sbu Ndebele specifically about the Mangaung private prison run by British security company G4S.

The Mangaung prison hit the headlines last month when it was claimed that prisoners were forcibly injected with antipsychotic medication and subjected to electric shocks. G4S denied the charges, but the Wits Justice Project claims to have evidence of the abuse.

The Department of Correctional Services took control of the prison early last month after a hostage-taking incident and labour unrest.

In his presentation to the committee, Mr Ndebele said the public-private partnership in Mangaung prison was not delivering the required results.

Committee chairman Vincent Smith wanted to know from the minister when the investigation into the prison would be complete.

Mr Smith said over the 25 years of the contract — which ends in 2025 — R800m would be spent on the two prisons each year, meaning that the total bill would be close to R20bn.

The government could have built 18 prisons for that amount of money. "Is there a need to look again at this issue?" Mr Smith asked.

Acting national commissioner of correctional services Nontsikelelo Jolingana said the public-private partnerships had not been carefully thought through and the Cabinet had decided not to proceed with four other private prisons. Mr Ndebele added that the private prisons were an experiment that did not work. In the UK, where private prisons were pioneered, "they are coming to a similar conclusion that they do not work very well".

Democratic Alliance MP James Selfe said a "controller" from the department was supposed to monitor the situation in private prisons. "What was the controller doing at Mangaung?"

Ms Jolingana said the controller was indeed supposed to inform correctional services of the situation at the prison.

The allegations against the controller were part of the broader investigation into the private prison at Mangaung.

Further, Mr Selfe told the portfolio committee that the sudden departure of former national commissioner of correctional services Tom Moyane was because his tenure had become illegal. The law required the national commissioner to inform the minister six months before he or she turned 60.

Retirement was compulsory and only a special decision of the Cabinet could grant an extension.