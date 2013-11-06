Local government launches forensic probe into Westonaria municipality

A FORENSIC investigation into allegations of corruption at Westonaria local municipality and a renewal programme in Bekkersdal township will be announced by the local government ministry within the next 14 days.

The investigation is part of the central government’s answer to service-delivery protests that erupted in the township about two weeks ago.

The protesters — who demanded that the local municipality be placed under administration — blocked roads, burned tyres and destroyed municipal properties.

Schooling in the area was also brought to a standstill, forcing the Gauteng government to establish a secret camp where matric learners could study for their exams.

The provincial government has opposed the residents’ demands. Local government MEC Ntombi Mekgwe told residents that there was a lack of evidence of corruption and maladministration in Westonaria.

However, the African National Congress (ANC), which has for some time explored the prospects of wall-to-wall metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng, told residents that merging all the West Rand municipalities into a single metro could be a solution.

This weekend, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Lechesa Tsenoli passed the buck to the provincial government, citing a lack of central government powers to place a municipality under administration.

Gauteng ANC secretary David Makhura said on Wednesday the main issues in Bekkersdal related to development and a lack of service delivery by the municipality.

However, residents were also unhappy that the ANC government’s promises of urban renewal in the area, dating as far back as 2004, had not been fulfilled.

The Bekkersdal protests threatened to spread to neighbouring townships and informal settlements, exposing the lack of capacity in police services in the area.

Despite its historical status as a mining region, Westonaria has high levels of unemployment.

The Gauteng legislature on Monday held a special debate on the outbreak of violent protests in Bekkersdal. However, no solutions were found for the impasse as tensions between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance overshadowed the forum.

Mr Makhura said on Wednesday that a "high-level technical intervention team must be established to explore the best possible option in law to be followed in giving effect to the process of consolidating and merging all the West Rand municipalities into a single metro".

He said Mr Tsenoli would announce the team in the next 14 days.