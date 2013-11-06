IEC ready for registration, appeals to young voters
06 November 2013 - 19:45 PM
THE Independent Electoral Commission says it is prepared to begin with voter registration and urges young people to register to vote in the 2014 election.
The commission says currently there are less than 50% of eligible voters under the age of thirty registered.
Gauteng province has the lowest number of registered voters, followed by Mpumalanga and the Western Cape. Free State is on top of the list of provinces with most registered voters on the roll.
