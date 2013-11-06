Former NUM shop steward dies after being shot

A FORMER National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) shop steward at Lonmin has died in hospital after he was shot seven times, the union said on Wednesday.

"The NUM is again outraged at the cold-blooded murder of one of its former shop stewards at Lonmin, Percy Letanang, who was shot on Sunday by unknown gunmen," said Mxhasi Sithethi, Rustenburg regional co-ordinator.

Mr Letanang was shot when he arrived home in Segwaelane near Marikana on Sunday evening.

"He got out of the car to open the gate and gunmen shot him. His brothers took him to a hospital. Unfortunately he passed away last night (Tuesday)."

Mr Sithethi said Mr Letanang was employed at Lonmin’s Eastern Platinum mine, and took a voluntary severance package (VSP) when Lonmin de-recognised the NUM after its membership fell below the required threshold.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union has become the majority union at Lonmin.

Several killings of union members are believed to be linked to rivalry between the two unions.

"After Lonmin decided to de-recognise us, most comrades took … VSPs fearing for their safety at the mine, and comrade Letanang was one of them," Mr Sithethi said.

He said the union was concerned about the increasing number of murders of its shop stewards in Marikana and the greater Rustenburg area.

"In less than three months four of our members have been killed. How long is blood going to have to flow in Marikana? It is impossible not to feel heavyhearted when our shop stewards are brutally killed."

North West police said Letanang was shot at about 9pm when he arrived home from work.

"The wife heard gunshots. He was taken to a clinic in Bapong and he was transferred to George Mukhari Hospital," Capt Pelonomi Makau said.

No arrests have been made.

Sapa