DA drafts private bill to repeal ‘apartheid-era’ National Key Points Act

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) has proposed measures in a private members’ bill that will prevent situations like the spending on President Jacob Zuma’s private home in Nkandla and will repeal the apartheid-era National Key Points Act.

DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has drafted a Protection of Critical Infrastructure Bill, which is to be sent to the speaker of the National Assembly for tabling in Parliament’s police committee.

Ms Mazibuko told a news conference on Wednesday the DA had long held that the National Key Points Act of 1980 was an apartheid-era piece of legislation, which was not in line with the values of openness and accountability as enshrined in the constitution.

"It is for this reason that I will be submitting to Parliament a private members’ bill to repeal the act in its entirety and replace it with appropriate legislation for the protection of critical infrastructure, which is in line with the principles underpinning our current constitutional order.

"We do not support the use of legislation that is not in line with our constitutional values to support such installations, as is currently the case with the National Key Points Act," she said.

"Moreover, this act has lately been used to justify the burying of information relating to the exorbitant expenditure of public funds, as was the case with the R200m upgrade of President Jacob Zuma’s private home in Nkandla. These actions are congruent with the behaviour of the apartheid regime."

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the National Key Points Act was passed in 1980, when the paranoia of the apartheid government was at its peak.

"When the act was passed, it was done in response to what the government of the day viewed as sabotage or terrorism. It was used to wage war against our own people. This act was designed to reinforce the safety of the apartheid system and to give the apartheid minister of defence very broad authority to ‘declare’ any place in South Africa a national key point."

He said it was clear the legislation was unconstitutional and had no place in a democratic South Africa.

Among the "many" problems with the National Key Points Act were the following:

• the minister of police has sole discretion over what is considered a national key point, without any checks and balances;

• the definition of a national key point is so vague as to lend itself to abuse by the state;

• the list of national key points is not publicly available, which means the act is not a law of general application. Furthermore, the absence of a published list prevents scrutiny of whether these key points have been justifiably declared;

• the special account designed to assist in funding the operation of national key points is nonexistent. This results in the improper appropriation of state funds, wherein government departments allocate funds to upgrading and securing national key points when these should be obtained from the special account; and

• owners (of national key points) are required to pay for security upgrades that the minister deems necessary. This is a mandate which should be funded by the state so owners are not excessively burdened by government security concerns.

Ms Mazibuko said her bill would repeal the unconstitutional National Key Points Act and:

• establish an interdepartmental board to oversee the functions surrounding the protection and classification of critical infrastructure installations, as opposed to the police minister having sole responsibility and discretion to declare which areas or structures need government protection;

• create strict criteria for the classification of critical infrastructure installations under specific sectors, based on national security and vulnerability;

• allocate the responsibility of managing the costs associated with declaring a place or area a critical infrastructure installation to the government, and not to the owner;

• ensure there is a publicly available list of all critical infrastructure installations and that the list is regularly reviewed and tabled in Parliament; and

• ensure the police portfolio committee oversees the implementation of the act, and allows for regular, open committee sittings.

