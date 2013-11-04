Israeli MP urges SA Jews to pack bags after minister’s comments

THE South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) on Monday said the Jewish community was disappointed by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane’s comments on South Africa’s relationship with Israel.

Ms Nkoana-Mashabane reportedly said at the weekend that the government’s policy was not to engage with Israel at the ministerial level until progress was made in advancing the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and addressing Palestinian grievances.

She also reportedly said that she was losing sleep over the plight of the Palestinians.

According to media reports in Israel, Ms Nkoana-Mashabane’s comments were met with harsh criticism. Israeli MP Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Israel’s parliamentary committee for foreign affairs and defence, was quoted as saying: "The government of South Africa is creating an atmosphere of anti-Israeli sentiment and anti-Semitism that will make a pogrom against Jews in the country just a matter of time."

He called on all Jews who live in South Africa "to immigrate to Israel immediately, without delay, before it’s too late".

The SAJBD said on Monday that Ms Nkoana-Mashabane’s statements contradicted previous assurances she had given to the Jewish leadership that her government wished to help Israelis and Palestinians to resolve their differences and would engage both parties to further that end.

"They are further inconsistent with South African foreign policy in general, which is not to boycott other governments but rather to continually engage with them," the board said.

"It is therefore unclear why Israel alone has been excluded from such policy. When she last met the SAJBD, Minister Mashabane expressed interest in South Africa playing a role in advancing the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and bringing about a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict."

The board said the timing of the comments was also "difficult to understand".

"Not only do they come at a time when internationally brokered peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians are making encouraging progress, but they also occurred during the very week when Israel had released many Palestinian prisoners as a token of its commitment to the negotiations process.

"South Africa, with its own history of successful conflict resolution both at home and abroad, can potentially play a valuable role in making this vision a reality. To do so, however, it must strive to engage with and learn from all parties involved."

The international relations department could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Itani Rasalanavho of pro-Palestinian lobby group Boycott Disinvestment and Sanctions on Monday welcomed Ms Nkoana-Mashabane’s comments, saying: "It is only reactionary organisations like the South African Zionist Federation and members of the Israeli government that will take offence.

"The deliberate conflation by Israeli supporters between Judaism and support for Israel is wrong. One can be anti-Israeli and that does not mean that one is anti-Jewish."