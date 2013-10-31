Marikana commission to proceed as extension confirmed

TWENTY-eight more witnesses are expected to testify before the Marikana commission, whose extension was confirmed by Judge Ian Farlam on Thursday after the Presidency agreed to a request for a six-month extension.

The commission has heard testimony from 22 witnesses since October last year, when the inquiry was set up by President Jacob Zuma.

The commission is probing the deaths of 44 people at Lonmin’s Marikana mine in the North West, including 34 miners killed by police on August 16 2012.

"I want to place it on record that I’ve been informed this morning from the president’s office that the relevant extension proclamation will be signed today, so we will be able to proceed tomorrow," Judge Farlam told the commission on Thursday.

Commission spokesman Tshepo Mahlangu said the number of witnesses still to testify could change. "It’s possible that all of them might not testify or the number may increase.

"In terms of procedure, the participants in the commission, including evidence leaders, have to apply for leave to cross-examine a witness. A decision whether to grant that application has to be made by the commission," Mr Mahlangu said.

Mr Mahlangu said protection would be extended to the witnesses if they felt threatened.

"The Witness Protection Act does make provision for anyone appearing before a court or commission to seek protection. That piece of law does apply to those who will testify at the commission," he said.

"The judge has encouraged those that who threatened to approach the commission and apply."

Witnesses at the commission have faced intimidation, and several have been killed. Sangoma Alton Zikhuthele Joja, who had been expected to testify about his role in rituals meant to protect protesters from gunfire, was shot dead in March at his Eastern Cape home.

A National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) shop steward, shot dead in an attack at Lonmin’s Wonderkop hostel in May, and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) regional chairman Mawethu Joseph Steven, shot dead in May by four men at a tavern near Anglo American Platinum’s Khomanani 2 shaft in Rustenburg.