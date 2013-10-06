Priciest stamp in SA up for grabs

THE most expensive South African postage stamp will go under the hammer at an auction on Wednesday and Thursday at the Stephan Welz auction house.

The stamp, a rare 1913 Union King’s head five-shilling inverted watermark, is valued at R800,000 to R1.2m on its own.

It features among a thousand lots at the two-day auction of stamps, postal history, coins and banknotes.

Savo Tufegdzic, head of the stamps and coins department at Stephan Welz, said this stamp was the only known high-value Union King’s head inverted watermark variety in existence.

As far as anyone knows, it’s one of a kind.

Mr Tufegdzic said it was considered to be the most important stamp from the Union of South Africa. It was also the most important high-value King George V inverted watermark variety from the Commonwealth.

Among the other big-ticket items are a set of 1931 South West Africa pictorials imperfect proofs from an ex-printer’s archives valued at R105,000 to R120,000; an unmounted 1942 Aden-Seiyun in fine condition in issued colours with a Murray-Payne certificate estimated at R24,000 to R30,000; and an 1863/1864 Cape of Good Hope one-shilling De La Rue printing Triangle estimated at R45,000 to R60,000.

“South Africa was the first country in the world to have a triangle stamp, which also happened to be the country’s first,” said Mr Tufegdzic.

“South Africa is also the only country with horizontal joined pairs of stamps in two languages — the Union stamps in English and Afrikaans — and our stamp material covers everything from the Orange Free State and Zululand to the 217-day Mafeking Siege, during which time the town produced its own stamps.”

Viewing before the auction is open to the public at no charge until Wednesday. The venue is in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times