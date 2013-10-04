One Young World converges on Soweto

YOUNG adults from all over the world have descended on Soweto for the ultimate youth engagement — the One Young World Summit.

The 1,300 delegates, all younger than 30, representing 190 countries from all corners of the globe, are spending three days in deep discussion about issues such as education, women’s empowerment, sustainability and youth unemployment.

Founders of the One Young World movement, South African-born Kate Robertson and David Jones, said the summit was a platform for the youth to discuss and debate as well as find solutions to problems that affect young people.

"This is the fourth summit but it’s more than just a place to talk," Mr Jones said. "There are over 375 tangible and concrete projects that have come from this and they have touched the lives of over 4.7-million people around the world."

This is the first time the summit has been held in Africa and all countries on the continent are represented. To facilitate discussions, the summit has called on well-known leaders in different fields, including tennis great Boris Becker, musician and philanthropist Sir Bob Geldof, South African struggle leader Ahmed Kathrada, businesswoman Maria Ramos and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Giving the keynote speech and addressing delegates at the opening ceremony, Mr Annan said the summit was an opportunity to showcase the continent’s best resource, its youth.

"We expect and we need great things from you," he said. "You are the smartest generation that we have ever had and national borders can no longer contain you. I’ve heard some people say that young people only care about themselves but from my conversations with the youth I can tell you that this is nonsense.

"There’s a good reason for your generation to think so deeply on things. It is you who will suffer the most from things such as climate change but all too often you’re shut out from the conversations concerning these things," he said.

Businessman Richard Branson said the youth participating in the summit would hopefully become better leaders.

"We don’t want this to be a talk shop and we expect initiatives to come out of this. It’s amazing how much of a difference a good leader or bad leader can make to their country," he said.

Mr Branson, who has a centre for entrepreneurship in South Africa, said countries’ growth would depend on fostering and building small businesses.

"I spent the morning at the centre listening to kids with incredible ideas. I saw young Richard Bransons. A business is creating something that makes a difference in someone’s life.

"Employment will come from all these small businesses.

"It’s easy to be cynical about programmes such as the summit but if lives are changed for the better, they are worth participating in," he said.