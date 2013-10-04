Mazibuko seeks clarity on Zuma’s reservations about ‘secrecy bill’

WITH Parliament set to begin work again on the "secrecy bill" next week, on Friday there were calls for the scheduled committee meeting to be postponed until there was more clarity on President Jacob Zuma’s reservations about the bill.

Last month Mr Zuma, in a surprise move, returned the Protection of State Information Bill to Parliament. He said sections 42 and 45 of the bill approved by Parliament were incoherent and therefore unconstitutional.

Democratic Alliance parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko said she was writing to National Assembly speaker Max Sisulu to request that the commencement of the work of the ad hoc committee on the Protection of State Information Bill (known as the secrecy bill) be postponed until Mr Zuma provides clarity on the exact scope of his referral of the bill back to Parliament.

The ad hoc committee is scheduled to meet for two days only, on Wednesday and Thursday, to discuss only sections 42 and 45.

"I submitted a letter to the president on September 17 2013 requesting clarity on the scope of the referral. I have yet to receive a response to this correspondence, and I will again write to the president to follow up on this letter and request that the matter be resolved," Ms Mazibuko said.

"It would undermine this critical process to proceed with this meeting on the assumption that the referral is confined to Sections 42 and 45 given how vague the President’s letter to Parliament is in this regard. The terms of the referral need to be properly clarified before the committee can begin its work.

"The secrecy bill remains a highly controversial and contentious piece of legislation. It simply cannot be rushed through Parliament. It would be highly embarrassing for the institution and for all MPs should it be found again to be unconstitutional."