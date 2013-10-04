Cape Town Stadium’s demolition ‘not on’

CITY authorities reiterated on Thursday that the demolition of the loss-making Cape Town Stadium was not "going to be an option", after some residents again called on the city to consider demolition as the World Cup venue continues to be unsustainable.

The city on Wednesday evening hosted the first of a series of public meetings to inform residents of the statutory processes that are about to commence to ensure the sustained financial viability of the stadium. During the meeting, some residents supported the view that the stadium should be demolished.

The stadium, like many other World Cup venues around the country, has been seen by some as a white elephant that is becoming an unnecessary burden for ratepayers.

The city revealed in May that Cape Town Stadium’s total operating costs since 2009-10 stood at about R436m, while total income was R92m. The stadium has been struggling to host events, largely due to high hiring costs.

The city has proposed a new business plan which seeks to eradicate prohibitions placed on further development and business practice at the stadium. The city is also seeking to amend stringent regulations which ban commercial activity at the stadium, and to use the stadium precinct in an attempt to make the R4.5bn 2010 Soccer World Cup venue more sustainable.

The mayoral committee member for tourism, events and marketing, Grant Pascoe, said on Thursday while some residents supported the view that the stadium be demolished at the public meeting on Wednesday evening, others praised the city for developing the Green Point Common, which saw property values improve and the area around the stadium becoming more pleasant.

"The City of Cape Town has noted the concerns raised at the public meeting, but would like to reiterate that demolition is not an option. We will continue to pursue alternative options to make the Cape Town Stadium financially sustainable," Mr Pascoe said.

He said that the first step in the process is to attain a new environmental authorisation for the stadium in terms of the National Environmental Management Act, while the second is to apply for a new zoning provision in terms of the Land Use Planning Ordinance.

The applications will be made to the Western Cape environmental affairs and development planning department to optimise development opportunities and the marketability of the stadium, enhance the income streams possible from the stadium, and to secure the economic and environmental sustainability of the stadium in the future.

The two processes were expected to be concluded in the next 12 to 18 months, Mr Pascoe said.