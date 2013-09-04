State short-listed three firms for supply of helicopters, Seriti commission hears

A GOVERNMENT tender process for the acquisition of sophisticated modern helicopters attracted 16 companies worldwide, of which three were short-listed due to their products’ versatility, the Seriti commission heard on Wednesday.

The commission is probing allegations of fraud, corruption, impropriety or irregularity in South Africa’s strategic defence procurement packages.

Col Frank Viljoen, project officer in the reserve force of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), was the third South African Air Force (SAAF) witness to testify in the third week of the hearings.

However, no anti-arms deal activists were at the hearings, nor were their legal representatives there to challenge submissions by senior defence force officials who have so far rebutted claims that new equipment was plagued with defects and unusable.

Col Viljoen said among the three short-listed companies was Agusta, selected for its A109 helicopter, which offered alternative Pratt & Whitney and Turbomeca engine options. Also on the list were Bell Helicopter for its Bell 427, with only a Pratt & Whitney engine option, and Eurocopter, a subsidiary of the European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS), for its EC635 helicopter with the Turbomeca engine option.

The colonel, who is responsible for the Agusta A109 light utility helicopter division, was the user specialist officer seconded to Armscor (the Department of Defence procurement agency in the 1990s) at an advanced stage of the tender process.

The process was, however, temporarily suspended pending the completion of the defence review programme, and resumed thereafter.

At the time the new helicopter requirements for the SAAF were being discussed, the air force’s Alouette III helicopter fleet was already 30 years old, expensive to maintain and posing flight risks.

A study had been undertaken to determine the essential requirements of the SAAF helicopter division in line with the new government’s defence strategy. It was discovered that at least 60 new helicopters were required to take up the duties of the ageing fleet, which could no longer assist the SANDF with night flights or lifting and rescue operations.

In September 1999, then defence minister Mosiuoa Lekota signed an agreement that was over the years reduced from 60 to 40 and then to 30 Agusta A109 helicopters. The 30 helicopters were bought with an option to purchase a further 10 within two years. However, that option was not taken up.

Agusta had also improved its rotor systems and toyed with the idea of subcontracting it to potential suppliers including Denel Aviation. This did not happen, which handicapped the SAAF as the subcontract would have "contributed to the long-term supportability of the air force’s Agusta fleet", Col Viljoen said.