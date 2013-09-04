State mulls ‘use it or lose it’ water rules

CONCERN over water usage and waste is causing the government to seriously consider licensing the use of water for hydraulic fracturing (fracking) as well as applying a "use it or lose" it principle for other heavy water users, particularly those in the mining and agricultural sectors.

The review is now in a 30-day period of public consultations, having been published in the Government Gazette on August 30.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Water and Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa said the review would address 12 key policy positions, including the multiple use of water in planning infrastructure; possibly increasing the free basic water supply to indigents; the application of a "use it or lose" it principle for large-scale water users; and ending trading among water users.

In terms of the proposals, water tariffs would be determined annually by the Department of Water Affairs along with the Treasury.

Ms Molewa said the Cabinet had decided that the National Water Act and the Water Services Act should be merged to ensure seamless legislation governing water.

She said her aim is that exploration for shale gas, particularly in the Karoo, is declared a water licence activity. This would require that every precaution be taken to ensure that the possible effects of fracking on the country’s water are carefully managed and minimised.

Petroleum giant Shell is among a handful of companies that have applied to the Department of Mineral Resources for exploration rights since the moratorium on fracking was lifted last September. An inter-ministerial task team is examining the effects and economic benefits of fracking. The final decision will be made by Mineral Resources Minister Susan Shabangu.

Democratic Alliance water affairs spokeswoman Marti Wenger said she was broadly supportive of Ms Molewa’s review, but this was premised on her conducting proper public consultation and studies about the amount of water, where it was and what it was suitable for.

"This is going to be a very hot topic. Water users such as farmers’ unions and local communities have to be consulted and the minister needs to come up with a very sensible solution," she said.

Ms Wenger said the aim of the review was to avoid a situation where the government supported large commercial operations with water access to the detriment of local populations, causing famine, as has happened in some African countries.

"With the ‘use it or lose it’ principle the minister is trying to ensure that farmers who are not using their allocations do not waste the water and that it can be used by local communities. However, she must also be flexible in that if a farmer doesn’t use his total allocation this year, he is not penalised next year," she said.

Freedom Front Plus leader and Deputy Agriculture Minister Pieter Mulder said the Cabinet had closely linked water rights with the overall promotion of small black, or emerging, farmers.

"The argument (presented in the Cabinet) is that the large commercial farmers have the water. However, I have argued that water comes logically with the land," he said.

Mr Mulder said the agricultural sector could be a game changer for land reform and job creation, but emphasised that commercial farmers did not need more pressure placed on them as they faced soaring input costs, such as fuel.

Treasure the Karoo Action Group CEO Jonathan Deal said he welcomed Ms Molewa’s announcement that fracking would be a controlled activity.

"The minister is probably bending towards allowing fracking, but she cannot be expected to oppose an activity that so many of her Cabinet colleagues are for," he said.