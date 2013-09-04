Manuel says state’s embrace of NPC is not an axing

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has confirmed plans to locate the National Planning Commission (NPC) within the state, while retaining the existing body in an advisory role.

However, Minister in the Presidency Trevor Manuel was quick to emphasise this does not mean the NPC would be "axed".

A confident Mr Zuma on Tuesday rolled out his Cabinet to interact with the media in a candid, informal setting touted as preparation for celebrating 20 years of democracy next year.

Mr Zuma came out strongly on international issues — Syria, Egypt and Zimbabwe — and once again reaffirmed the National Development Plan (NDP) as the government’s blueprint for SA’s development over the next 20 years.

With an alliance summit — including the African National Congress (ANC), the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu) — securely, and successfully, under his belt, Mr Zuma hailed the plan as "one of the major achievements of the fourth democratic administration".

The SACP and Cosatu were major critics of the plan but in the summit at the weekend, which Mr Zuma said "went very well", an agreement was struck to engage further on the NDP in a newly formed alliance task team.

It was agreed at the summit that the NPC should be located within the state in order to drive implementation of the plan, with the current NPC possibly staying on in an advisory role.

"To me the issue is very clear: they (the NPC) are not in government; they are out there, government has to implement. What, then, the summit was saying was now that we all agree, in order to implement the NDP, we might need to look at a structure within government. I t could be a commission," Mr Zuma said.

"Many governments in the world have got a planning commission ; that’s the sentiment which is being expressed … I don’t think there is anything out of place."

He said the thinking behind locating the plan outside of the state was to ensure that it belonged to all South Africans, not just one political party or the state itself.

"Because we wanted to have a plan that was all embracing, not done by people who might hold certain ideologies, certain views … (it was) very important so we were able to get a broader sense of what South Africans think and to analyse without any constraints.

"That informed how we got the commissioners."

The summit has now given the ANC "direction" on the location and the future role of the NPC.

Mr Manuel, speaking on the sidelines of the gathering, said Parliament adopted a green paper as far back as 2009, which described the NPC as an "advisory body".

"You couldn’t take a university professor and give him executive authority, unless they formed part of the executive," Mr Manuel said.

"This is not an axing; there is going to be some kind of bridge (between the current and forthcoming NPC)."

There was already a lot of "bridging" happening, in Gauteng on urban planning, for instance.

"Government does not have definable urban policy. As it happens, three of the members of the National Planning Commission are town planners so you can bring that cross-cut together and they can present the options, but the decisions would have to be taken by the relevant authorities.

"So, to drive that process you must have some kind of facilitating role and in many ways on a range of issues, I think that the commission or parts of the commission will continue to play that role, because we don’t have line functions at the end of the day, so we can facilitate honest broking."

Mr Zuma said his government was "very, very happy" with the NDP — that there was no document in the world which everyone agreed upon. But he said the NDP continued to remain a document that captured how SA should look like.

Speaking with a general election looming next year, when South Africans would also celebrate 20 years of freedom, Mr Zuma appeared jovial.

Yesterday’s event came as Mr Zuma had shed the burden of appointing a new director at the National Prosecuting Authority and a new head of the Special Investigating Unit. He has also just wrapped up his work facilitating the Zimbabwean election.

His detractors within the alliance, such as Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, no longer pose a threat, although the only cloud hanging over him is the Democratic Alliance’s "spy tapes" legal battle. But Mr Zuma would not be drawn on the matter, saying he was not a lawyer and his legal team was dealing with the matter.

He urged journalists to present South Africa as a "winning nation, because we are".

Mr Zuma said: "Sometimes in a transparent society, we tend to be overcritical of ourselves. Perhaps that is correct, because it keeps us on our toes."