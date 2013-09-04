DA in court fight to ensure expats can vote in provincial polls

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) has lodged an application in the Western Cape High Court in a bid to allow South Africans living abroad to register and vote overseas on both the national and provincial ballots.

The party wants to take the principle established in a 2009 judgment by the Constitutional Court to its "logical conclusion" by ensuring that overseas voters are given the right to cast provincial votes as well as national ones. It is also seeking to ensure that voting stations are provided in locations where there are "substantial numbers" of South Africans and are not restricted to cities where there is an embassy or consulate as was the case in 2009.

If it succeeds in this, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) would have to establish special temporary voting stations where more than 500 applications or special votes have been received, or any number decided on by the court.

The DA argues that there are many South Africans abroad who are prevented from voting because they live too far away from embassies or consulates. It estimates, for example, that there are more than 20,000 South Africans living in Western Australia, specifically Perth, and thousands in Vancouver, New Zealand, Birmingham and Manchester in the UK and in the Gulf states.

The Constitutional Court ruled in a 2009 judgment shortly before the general election that the Electoral Act and its regulations were unconstitutional and invalid as they prevented South Africans living overseas at the time of the national elections from voting in them.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said at a media briefing on Wednesday that the judgment "established the principle, and our application is to take it to its logical conclusion by allowing South Africans abroad to register and vote for both the national and provincial elections".

The DA’s attempts to remedy this inconsistency through a private member’s bill was rejected by Parliament earlier in 2013.

The Electoral Amendment Bill is before Parliament’s home affairs committee to allow South Africans abroad to vote for the national ballot and to register in a "national segment" of the voters’ roll but the DA believes this may be unconstitutional because it constitutes a limitation of the right to vote.

The DA’s application against the ministers and directors-general of the departments of home affairs and international relations and cooperation as well as the IEC, which is supported by a number of individual South Africans living abroad, also seeks to ensure that South Africans are able to register overseas at embassies or consulates.

"When we vote, the constitution provides for both a regional and a national list. All South Africans have the right to vote for both lists and this contributes to the makeup of the National Assembly," Mr Selfe said.

"The regional list populates the National Assembly first and then this is topped up by the national list. As it stands, the IEC’s bill will only allow for overseas voters to vote for the national list and not the regional list.

"By doing this, the bill would also effectively rule out having a constituency-based system. It will also not provide for overseas voters to vote for the provincial legislature.

"The act already allows certain categories of South Africans living abroad or outside their province, namely public servants, to register as voters and to vote in provincial elections.

"The DA does not see any logistical or administrative problems in allowing South Africans abroad to vote for both the National Assembly and the provincial legislatures. All that will be required is for the IEC to provide overseas voters with two ballot papers instead of one."

The DA believes that the matter should be dealt with urgently by the court as the next elections are about eight months away and the first voter registration weekend is as soon as November 2013.

