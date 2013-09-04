ANC convinced Luthuli House fire was arson attack

THE African National Congress (ANC) is convinced that a fire at its Johannesburg headquarters on Tuesday night was a malicious act, spokesman Jackson Mthembu said.

"The bottle was strategically placed under the couch at reception — a bottle filled with chemicals. The couch caught fire as the bottle exploded," Mr Mthembu said on Wednesday.

"In our books that is grounds to be confident that this was arson."

He said the chemicals that filled the bottle left fumes that were still lingering in the building. A bomb unit, police and other experts had all confirmed that the attack was an arson attempt.

"It is pretty clear what we are dealing with and we view such actions in a serious light."

The ruling party expressed disappointment over the incident, and said there was no place for such actions in a democratic nation.

"We have avenues to address issues and this (act of attempted arson) is not one of them.... This was a criminal act.

"South Africa does not need such incidents. An attack at the offices of the governing party or any political office under a democracy is something we do not need."

South African Police Service Brig Neville Malila confirmed an investigation into an alleged arson attack was under way.

Mr Mthembu applauded security staff on duty.

"Security personnel used fire extinguishers to put down ballooning flames that were almost reaching the ceiling of the reception area," he said.

The ANC said it was unclear what motives were behind the attack.

Work at Luthuli House would continue as usual on Wednesday.

