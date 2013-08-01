Powers of reinstated communications director-general ‘are being negotiated’

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Yunus Carrim has lifted the suspension of the department’s director-general, Rosey Sekese, six months after she was accused of misleading Parliament over her performance agreement for 2012-13.

During a presentation to MPs on the department’s annual report last year, Ms Sekese said she had signed a performance contract for that financial year, but it later emerged that she had still to sign it. Subsequently, Ms Sekese had most of her functions stripped and delegated to Gift Buthelezi, a deputy director-general.

Contacted for comment on Wednesday, Ms Sekese referred all questions to department spokesman Siya Qoza who confirmed that the director-general had reassumed her full duties.

Mr Carrim, formerly co-operative government and traditional affairs deputy minister, took over the Department of Communications following a Cabinet reshuffle in June.

He is quoted by industry news website TechCentral as saying Ms Sekese was his director-general for now.

The "precise powers" held by the director-general were being "negotiated", but she will stay on in the crucial role "at this stage".

"She is the director-general of the Department of Communications. However, her precise powers are being negotiated and will be finalised after we meet with the portfolio committee to deal with some outstanding issues", Mr Carrim was quoted as saying.

Soon after his appointment Mr Carrim had vowed that he would urgently restore stability to the department and would address policy issues such as radio frequency spectrum allocation, and the migration to digital television broadcasting from analogue.

Mr Carrim took over from Dina Pule, making him the fourth communications minister in four years.

Ms Pule left after less than two years after joining the department.

Her tenure was overshadowed by claims of maladministration and misconduct. The main allegation was Ms Pule’s romantic partner had benefited from her department’s hosting of an ICT Indaba last year.

A panel of MPs looking into Ms Pule’s conduct were finalising their report. The findings are expected to be released during this term, however, no specific date has been set.

Ms Pule was also facing corruption investigations by the police’s Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, also known as the Hawks, and the public protector. On Wednesday, it also emerged that five other staffers suspended earlier this year had been exonerated by audit firm Ntsaluba Gobodo, which conducted an investigation.

The five included former chief of staff Ali Mashishi, Cynthia Maponya, director of human resources development and performance management, and Masotla Sebona, a contracts manager in the department. When asked to explain the findings of the investigation, Mr Qoza said: "We have noted your query. We are working on the response."

No further details were provided by the time of publication.