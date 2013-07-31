SA needs ‘independent, fearless watchdog’ to combat corruption

SOUTH Africa needs an independent, "chapter nine" anti-corruption entity led by a judge and protected by the constitution if it hopes to root out corruption.

This is according to a director at the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa (Ifaisa), Paul Hoffman SC.

Speaking to a gathering at the Free Market Foundation in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Mr Hoffman said such an institution could operate independently of state influence and "not be disbanded by a mere majority in Parliament".

He said anti-corruption units — including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the public service’s Anti-Corruption Bureau and the revived police anti-corruption unit — were "useless" and ineffective in fighting corruption, and an institution strong enough to stand up to politicians had to be established.

Mr Hoffman mused that such an entity could be called "The Eagles", as it should "fly higher, see further and catch bigger prey".

He said anti-corruption and watchdog entities such as the public protector, the Hawks and the auditor-general lacked the means to fight corruption on all levels as they answered either to government departments or were funded by the state.

"The public protector always asks for money. If an institution is making itself unpopular with crooked politicians, they can surely find means to put a foot on the oxygen tube. The Hawks do not enjoy free resources. They answer to the police," Mr Hoffman said.

He added that an independent institution that could hold officials and big business accountable had to be specialised, trained, well resourced and able to hold the powerful accountable without fear.