Refuse collection go-slow continues in Johannesburg

A GO-slow by refuse collectors in the City of Johannesburg continues this week as the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) consults its members on new strategies in a long-running dispute with management.

A full-blown strike by staff at waste management company Pikitup was averted on Friday through a successful court interdict by management.

Pikitup employees embarked on a go-slow earlier in July in protest over changes of benefits for staff and the implementation of new procedures, leading the company to implement contingency plans to deal with uncollected refuse.

In a video address to residents at the weekend, Pikitup MD Amanda Nair said a full contingency plan was in place to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The implementation of new controls such as electronic clocking-in systems and breathalysers for truck drivers would continue as the company pursued a turnaround strategy aimed at improving its service, she said.

Samwu spokesman Tahir Sema said on Tuesday that consultations with Pikitup workers would continue on how to proceed in the wake of the court interdict.

Refuse collectors were not "in principle" against breathalysers or the new biometric timekeeping system, he said, but refuse collectors had previously been collected by trucks at central pick-up points, and the loss of this benefit could lead to monthly transport costs of more than R1,000 for members earning only R3,000.

Pikitup’s turnaround strategy comes after years of financial instability in the entity, with leaked reports in 2010 indicating that it was technically insolvent.

Auditing firm EY concluded a forensic report on Pikitup in 2012, though this report has not yet been seen by the city’s section 79 oversight committee, Democratic Alliance Pikitup spokesman Alan Fuchs said on Tuesday.

This was due to indications that the report was sub judice, as legal action against implicated officials was pending.

Mr Fuchs said high-level reports on Pikitup’s turnaround strategy had been given to city councillors, and these looked promising for the entity’s long-term stability. However, a key part of any such strategy should be good working relationships with employees, which was clearly not the case at present, he said.