Municipalities using ‘flawed economic principles’ to subsidise services

MANY municipalities lack cost-reflective tariffs for electricity and water, meaning these services are subsidised through property taxes — a fundamentally flawed economic principle that results in the poor subsidising the rich.

This was the view presented by Treasury officials to Parliament’s energy committee on Tuesday.

The committee was conducting a hearing with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), the South Africa Local Government Association and the Treasury on the effect of the 7% rise in municipal electricity rates granted by Nersa earlier in 2013.

All the presenters and MPs expressed concern about the funding gap between tariff increases and the maintenance backlog of municipal electricity distribution infrastructure.

The value of the municipal infrastructure backlog has topped R35bn and is estimated to grow at about R2.4bn a year.

Kevin Venter, specialist in local government costing and tariff setting at the Treasury, said that if a municipality was not recovering its costs through tariffs, the money was likely to come from property rates.

"We are saying this is a flawed economic principle because you are giving a person a fixed cost each month by means of his property rate bill, whereas if I had a proper cost structure in place for my high-end users, (they) would be paying the proper tariff. That is why we say the poor could be subsidising the rich," he said.

Treasury specialist for local government budget reform Carl Stroud said many municipalities were feeling the pressure of service delivery, and the easiest area in which to cut costs was repairs and maintenance.

"However, this does not create a sustainable economic environment within that municipal area. If the services don’t work, then there are no companies coming in and employment levels fall and people are not able to pay for services," he said.

The supply of free, or non-revenue, water and electricity was also affecting municipal revenues. Municipalities are obliged to allow for a certain amount of free water to be supplied to poor households, and in some cases they are also supplying free electricity.

"We see these massive (loss of revenue) leaps taking place in non-revenue water and electricity (that) jumps by 6% year on year, and we can see this thing snowball now," Mr Venter said.

The Treasury is to implement a tariff tool that will ensure a consistent approach across municipalities. It will cover all costing activities, with a particular focus on tariff determination and cost-benefit analysis for capital projects.

Democratic Alliance MP Lance Greyling said the first signs of crashing municipal electricity infrastructure were the localised power failures occurring in some areas.