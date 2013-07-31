Angie Motshekga is doing an ‘excellent’ job, says Zuma

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has defended embattled Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, saying she is doing an "excellent" job.

In an exclusive interview with Durban-based radio station Gagasi FM on Tuesday, Mr Zuma spoke about Ms Motshekga, his recent Cabinet reshuffle and tensions with Zimbabwe, among other issues.

His comments came just two weeks after Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille also said that Ms Motshekga was doing a good job.

"The question is, has Angie Motshekga fulfilled her constitutional responsibilities?" Ms Zille asked. "On the basis of the record, she has done so to a far greater degree than any of her predecessors. She actually understands conditions in the average disadvantaged classroom.

"As a result, she is trying to develop norms, standards, policies and frameworks that take account of reality. That, on its own, is a giant leap forward for education."

On Tuesday, Mr Zuma said Ms Motshekga’s job was safe as she had done everything that was required of her.

"People are asking why she was not axed. They don’t understand her duties and responsibilities. I am satisfied about what she is doing because she knows her work very well.

"Even on the issue of Limpopo textbooks ... people who don’t know says she was supposed to have delivered textbooks. People must understand that there are national and provincial responsibilities and duties, and delivering books is a provincial responsibility."

The president declined to state the reason for sacking former human settlements minister Tokyo Sexwale. "There are reasons for shuffling Cabinet ministers," he said. "As the president I often reshuffle ministers to improve the government performance.

"I cannot talk in public why I have appointed so and so, and why I had changed so and so. They are my colleagues and I cannot discuss their performance in public. It is my responsibility to protect their integrity and that information."

Mr Zuma denied that he had telephoned Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to apologise about utterances attributed to his special foreign affairs adviser Lindiwe Zulu.

"In fact, I got an assurance from Ms Zulu that she had never said what she had been quoted as saying," he said. "She blamed the media and said even when she tried to correct them (the media) they didn’t want to change. So there was no need for me to phone Mr Mugabe. The only thing I did was issue a statement to defuse tensions."

He said many communities he had visited recently had complained about the behaviour and the performance of the police. "I will have to talk to the police minister and his provincial counterparts to see how we can rectify this situation."