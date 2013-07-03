‘We still want to continue learning from Mandela’s example’

FORMER president Nelson Mandela is a father figure for all humanity and must emerge from hospital to continue setting an example, African National Congress (ANC) chairwoman Baleka Mbete said on Tuesday.

Members of the ANC top six gathered outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday to pray for Mr Mandela, now in his fourth week of treatment for a recurring lung infection at the Mediclinic Heart Hospital in Pretoria.

Similar prayer services were held across the country, including in KwaZulu-Natal and at Mr Mandela’s homestead in Qunu in the Eastern Cape.

The Presidency continues to maintain that Mr Mandela’s condition remains "critical, but stable". President Jacob Zuma on Monday called for tributes to be paid by the world, in terms of "doing something good for humanity", as Mr Mandela’s 95th birthday approaches later this month.

Ms Mbete said on Tuesday Mr Mandela must "come out of this hospital … we still want to continue learning from his example".

He had shown the world "one can be humble even though you are great and excellent".

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said: "We want him to live long … we are not tired of having an old icon." Growing old was a blessing, not a curse, and not everyone was able to live as long as 94.

Meanwhile, ANC North West chairman Supra Mahumapelo led a group of provincial leaders in paying their respects to Mr Mandela at the Pretoria hospital on Tuesday.

They placed flowers and 10 two-litre bottles of "holy water" at the hospital wall where countless other messages of support have been left.

The group sang a hymn translated from Setswana as saying: "Where there is God, there are no problems."

"We are here to pray to God and the gods to heal Tata Madiba," Mr Mahumapelo said.

"Doctors need to be given space to attend to Madiba. Even if I had the opportunity to see him, I will not do so in accordance with African culture that when an elder is sick … only the family should see him."

Mr Mahumapelo said they were confident the Mandela family would resolve their bickering over the burial of Mr Mandela’s children. In African culture, family matters were resolved internally, he said.

He was referring to Mr Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, who brought an application to set aside an Eastern Cape high court order made last week. The order was in favour of 16 other family members, compelling him to return the remains of the three children to Qunu from Mvezo, where he had them reburied two years ago.

Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) officials also paid their respects on Tuesday at the Mediclinic Heart Hospital.

Cosatu provincial chairman Phutas Tseki led the group, wearing red union T-shirts, in singing hymns and "struggle" songs.

"We are here to visit our leader, our father, our icon and our president, Nelson Mandela. We wish him a speedy recovery," said Mr Tseki.

The group prayed, held hands and sang, "Solidarity forever, for the union makes us strong". They then marched down Celliers Street singing liberation songs.

Passers-by continued to take pictures of themselves in front of the wall of get-well wishes that have been left for Mr Mandela since he was admitted to hospital on June 8.

Mr Mandela’s home in Houghton has also attracted a continuous stream of people wishing him a speedy recovery.

Domestic worker Patricia Msimanga and her employer, Linda Shein, walked hand in hand to put a bouquet of flowers next to the others that had been left in front of the gate of the house.

Cars were parked in the street in front of the house and around the corner as people stopped to leave flowers, cards and stones with wishes written on them.

With Sapa