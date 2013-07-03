Remains of Nelson Mandela’s deceased children must be returned

FORMER President Nelson Mandela’s three deceased children must be returned to their original burial site in Qunu by 3pm on Wednesday, the Eastern Cape High Court ordered on Wednesday.

The Mandela family has opened a criminal case against Mandla Mandela for tampering with a gravesite.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela had sought to interdict a court order last week granting the exhumation.

In 2011 Mandla Mandela had the remains moved to Mvezo Village, the seat of the chief of the Abathembu tribe as well as the birthplace of Nelson Mandela, who remains in a critical condition in a Pretoria Hospital.

Judge Lusindiso Pakade made the ruling on Wednesday following an application by 16 family members, who maintained that they were not consulted about the exhumation.

Reports said Mandla Mandela had challenged the court ruling on the basis that as the oldest male descendent he had "a cultural right to decide where the former statesman is buried".

One of the lawyers for the Mandela family was heard saying outside court: "The hearse is on the way."

Nelson Mandela’s eldest daughter Makaziwe Mandela, her nephew Ndaba Mandela and niece Ndileka Mandela were in court to observe proceedings.

The graves are those of Nelson Mandela’s eldest son, Mandla Mandela’s father, Makgatho Mandela, who died in 2005; Mandela’s first daughter, Makaziwe Mandela, who died as an infant in 1948; and Nelson Mandela’s second son, Madiba Thembekile Mandela, who died in a car accident in 1969.

Nelson Mandela’s father was originally destined to be chief in the area around Mvezo, however, he apparently lost his title in a dispute with a colonial magistrate, leading to the Mandela family moving to Qunu.

Mandla Mandela was made a chief of the Abathembu in 2007.