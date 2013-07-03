Remains of Nelson Mandela’s children dug up for reburial

THE remains of three of former president Nelson Mandela’s children, who were buried in Mvezo, were found on Wednesday night, Eastern Cape police said.

“All three’s remains have been found and have been put into the different hearses,” Lt-Col Mzukisi Fatyela said. “They were found in the same area but they were unmarked.” The remains were being taken to a mortuary.

Within hours of the ruling against Mandla Mandela by the Mthatha High Court, police and hearses arrived at his complex in the nearby village of Mvezo, where the three Mandela offspring were buried.

Workers armed with pickaxes and a court order broke into the compound to exhume the remains.

The bodies were initially laid to rest in the family cemetery in Qunu, the village where the 94-year-old Mandela — now critically ill in hospital — spent most of his childhood.

But they were moved two years ago by Mandla Mandela to Mvezo, where he serves as the official head of the clan.

The graves are those of Nelson Mandela’s eldest son, Makgatho Mandela, who died in 2005; Mr Mandela’s first daughter, Makaziwe Mandela, who died as an infant in 1948; and Mr Mandela’s second son, Madiba Thembekile Mandela, who died in a car crash in 1969.

Last week, Mr Mandela’s oldest daughter, Makaziwe, sought a court order compelling the bodies to be returned to Qunu.

Ms Mandela, her nephew Ndaba Mandela and niece Ndileka Mandela, were all in court to observe proceedings. Ms Mandela declined to speak on the issue as she left the court, saying “it will remain a private matter”.

She and her nephew arrived at Mvezo with officials from the health department to remove the remains. Mandla Mandela was not present when police, workmen and undertakers entered the Mvezo complex to carry out the court order.

In a statement from Mandla Mandela on Wednesday, he expressed “disappointment” that he had “not been granted an opportunity to respond to the court order granted against him by the Mthatha High Court”.

While Mandla Mandela would abide by the judgment, he maintained that “the papers were not properly served on him and therefore he has, as a result, been denied the right to respond to the contents of the court application against him”, read the statement, issued by spokesman Freddy Pilusa.

Mr Pilusa said a briefing would be held today to “put to bed” the issues raised, as well as the “allegations and dirt thrown in his direction by all sorts of individuals baying for a few minutes of fame and media attention at his expense”.

The court battle between Mandla Mandela and his relatives has revealed details of the ailing former president ’s medical condition, including that his breathing is being assisted by a machine.

On Wednesday, the affidavit filed by the 16 members of the Mandela family on Friday was made available to the court. It stated that Mr Mandela’s health was “perilous” and that “the anticipation of his impending death is based on real and substantial grounds”.

The Presidency, which has assumed the role of updating the public on Mr Mandela’s health, continues to maintain that he remains in “critical but stable condition” in a Pretoria hospital. Further specifics of Mr Mandela’s health have been withheld.

With Reuters