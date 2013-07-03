Police forensic unit ‘reduces evidence backlog’

THE turnaround time for processing evidence against suspects and accused persons has been reduced and trials are no longer delayed as a result of the backlog.

Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane, head of the forensic services in the South African Police Service, who addressed the first national forensic conference, said his department had been working for three years on reducing the backlog.

The country’s forensic services unit has for decades been regarded as the black sheep of the police force, often accused of being a weak link in the adjudication of justice.

But Maj-Gen Adeline Shezi, head of quality management in the unit, said its teams now featured in the top five in the world when it came to processing and producing 90% of reports within 26 days.

She said a lot of training had gone into teaching stakeholders — including police officers, detectives and members of the policing forum — to secure a crime scene.

"Every piece of evidence found at a crime scene is crucial and we ensure that it is properly and carefully secured and processed. Some cases could be resolved years later thanks to evidence found at a scene that could, at the time, not be linked to a suspect," Maj-Gen Shezi said.

A lack of equipment and failure to attract appropriate skills have been blamed for poor performance in the past. But the situation seem to have improved following the completion of state-of-the-art forensic laboratories in Pretoria, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

Lt-Gen Phahlane said the unit’s priority was to reduce the backlog, improve the turnaround time in producing reports and ensuring the integrity of evidence collection and quality of reports.

The unit now boasted experts in various fields of research and investigation, including in the fields of scientific analysis, ballistics, chemistry and victim identification.

He said departments were no longer operating as "silos" and were talking to each other with a common purpose of solving crime and submitting quality evidence to secure convictions.

The conference ends on Thursday.