NPA wants sanitation protesters kept in jail

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape said on Monday that the protesters arrested last week for allegedly dumping human waste in the departures hall at Cape Town International Airport should not be granted bail because they were likely to continue "their cycle".

The nine men arrested, including African National Congress (ANC) councillor and ANC Youth League member Loyiso Nkohla and former councillor Andile Lili, appeared in the Bellville District Court on Tuesday. They will remain in custody until next week, when a ruling on their bail applications will be made.

The men are charged under the Civil Aviation Act and face up to 30 years in prison if they are found guilty.

They are also likely to be charged with public violence, state advocate Greg Wolmarans told the court on Tuesday.

The dumping of the human waste at the airport last week is reported to have delayed flights for 10 hours, resulting in a R500,000 loss in revenue.

The so-called "faeces war" has gripped Cape Town in recent months as some residents protest against the city’s plans to eradicate the bucket system by introducing the equally controversial portable flush toilet.

Last month, 183 people were arrested for public violence at the Esplanade railway station after police caught them allegedly carrying portable flush toilets and human waste in blue municipal bags placed in milk crates.

Mr Nkohla and Mr Lili were also among those arrested. They were all eventually released on warning. The two have also claimed responsibility for dumping human waste on the steps of the Western Cape provincial legislature in June.

The bail application for the airport incident was to have started on Thursday but was rescheduled by the Western Cape High Court after an application was brought by defence counsel Thembalihle Sidaki.

In court papers, the NPA said that if the accused were to be released on bail, "there is a compelling likelihood that they will continue with their illegal activities".

Mr Wolmarans told the court the country’s democracy provided adequate channels for people to voice their grievances. They had the South African Human Rights Commission, nongovernmental organisations and the courts to seek some form of redress.

"No one who considers the channels inadequate may take their grievances to the streets — that will cause a slippery slide into anarchy," he said.

Mr Wolmarans said the accused wanted to be in the spotlight as much as possible and sought to be set free only to continue their cycle, and that they considered the court a puppet with them pulling the strings.

The court was not a "revolving door or an instrument to be manipulated", he said, adding that the accused had yet to satisfy the court that their release on bail was in the interests of justice.

Mr Sidaki countered that his clients were human beings but were being treated as "things". He said they were part of a community, with full constitutional rights, "and should be treated as such".

Meaningful dialogue was needed to address their grievances, rather than their being arrested for airing legitimate grievances.

Mr Sidaki said the state wanted the accused to be denied bail as a form of punishment. "I ask the court not to fall into this trap," he said.