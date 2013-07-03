Housing delivery slows despite rising subsidies

DESPITE steady increases in the government’s housing subsidy in the past two decades, actual delivery of houses has declined, largely as a result of rising building costs, the difficulties of securing suitable, well-located land and rising land prices, the Department of Human Settlements said on Tuesday.

The government has been struggling to address the housing shortage in the country since the dawn of democracy in 1994. For example, the Reconstruction and Development Programme housing backlog stands at about 2.1-million units, according to the department.

To promote decent living conditions while people are waiting for houses and subsidies, the government has been providing basic services such as electricity, sanitation and water to "well-located informal settlements".

Speaking during a summit on Tuesday in Khayelitsha on upgrading informal settlements, Human Settlements Deputy Minister Zou Kota-Fredericks said the government had set a target of providing 400,000 households in well-located informal settlements with basic services and secure tenure by next year. The target was set in 2009.

"We have directed that the planning and implementation of these projects should be carried out with the participation of the affected communities.

"We have targeted 45 municipalities as priorities in developing informal settlement upgrading programmes, and have agreed with the Presidency that the 1,800 informal settlements that they contain should all have detailed project plans and that these plans should be produced through participatory processes," Ms Kota-Fredericks said.

A midterm review report, released by Minister in the Presidency for Performance Monitoring and Evaluation Collins Chabane last year, indicated that South Africa’s nine provinces have since 2009 delivered 83,412 serviced sites for the relocation of households living in informal settlements.

In addition, the report says 19 of the 45 priority municipalities identified by the department have upgraded, established or formalised informal settlements in their areas.

Ms Kota-Fredericks said the need for cheaper land to offset the erosion of subsidy value has meant "we tend to locate our new housing projects at the edge of cities and townships, pushing the poor further away from employment opportunities and amenities".

She said that the highest concentrations of informal settlements lie in the metropolitan areas, particularly in Gauteng and the Western Cape, which were also facing the largest migrations from poorer provinces.

"Demographic growth and migration is also driving the growth of informal settlements, which today number almost 2,700, compared to 300 in 1994".

The department was allocated a budget of R28.1bn for the 2013-14 financial year, a rise of R2.9bn.

The allocation is expected to grow to R32.7bn in 2015-16.