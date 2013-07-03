Government may auction stockpile of rhino horn

GOVERNMENT is considering a one-off auction of stockpiled rhino horn in an effort to raise funds for conservation and find a way to reduce poaching of the endangered animal.

The Cabinet has approved that a proposal be submitted to the next Conference of Parties of the Convention on the International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, also known as Cites, which takes place in South Africa in 2016

But Environmental Affairs deputy director-general for biodiversity Fundisile Mketeni said on Wednesday much more work needed to be put into the proposal and what kind of model or process should be used.

"The model we have so far is that for the auction of elephant ivory. But we are still looking into the details before making a final proposal," he said.

Mr Mketeni said South Africa had about 19-million tonnes of stockpiled rhino horn, of which just more than 2-tonnes were in private hands.

"We know what the government stockpile is and now we are trying to audit the private sector stockpile," he said.

Mr Mketeni said should such an auction take place then it would only include the stockpiled horn with no horn from poaching being sold.

Proceeds from the auction would be used for conservation although government still had to decide if any monies accruing from such an auction would have to be ringfenced or if it would go into the Treasury’s general account.

South Africa has become a prime target for rhino horn poaching as the country has about 90% of the total world rhino population and 73% of Africa’s.

In South Africa, there are about 18,910 white rhino and 2,044 black rhino.

Rhino poaching has decreased during 2013. By the end of May a total of 313 rhino had been illegally killed compared with 668 in 2012 and 448 in 2011.

Rhino horn has a large market in South East Asia where it is claimed to have various medicinal qualities. The main markets are in Vietnam and China.

According to various studies the retail value of a kilogramme of rhino horn is about $65,000 (R654,615) and the wholesale price for a kilogramme of rhino horn in southern Africa is about R70,000.

IUCN SSC African Rhino Specialist Group scientific officer Richard Emslie said the proposed auction would stir controversy within conservation circles.

"There are some that say it should be done, but the trading mechanism would have to be very carefully structured. Others would say that all it would do is stimulate demand for the horn," he said.

Mr Emslie said that elephant ivory auctions have shown mixed results as poaching has decreased immediately after such an event, but then increases as the price for ivory rises again.

He said other big question is with whom the trade would be conducted and what about the laws in the countries where rhino horn products are in demand.

"Just who is buying and distributing rhino horn is not really known and in some countries, such as Vietnam, they have laws against using rhino horn, If an auction is to be conducted then countries such as those may have to change their domestic laws," he said.

Mr Emslie said a combination of reduced demand and price control may be the answer to reducing or eradicating poaching of rhinos altogether.

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa said on Wednesay she and her Mozambique counterpart had agreed that the fence along the border between that country and the Kruger National Park should be raised.

"The Mozambique government want communities that are located in that area to be removed," she said.

Ms Molewa said there were about seven villages there and once the last household had been moved, then the fence would be raised.