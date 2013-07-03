Court acrimony over Mandela graves

FAMILY members on Tuesday laid criminal charges against former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla, as the feud within the elder statesman’s clan descended into acrimony and near-farce.

As Mr Mandela remained in a critical but stable condition in a Pretoria hospital, the court battle in his home province, the Eastern Cape, laid bare tensions in the family, especially over his final resting place.

Mandla Mandela’s relatives have gone to court to compel him to return the remains of the elder statesman’s deceased children to their original burial site in Qunu, after he had them exhumed and reburied in Mvezo village in 2011 without consulting the family.

The applicants wanted the court to order him to return the remains by Wednesday afternoon. News from the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha on Tuesday indicated that the ruling had been granted. However, after representations by Mandla Mandela’s legal team, Judge Lusindiso Pakade postponed the matter until Wednesday.

Last week, the court ordered Mandla Mandela, the official head of the Madiba clan and an African National Congress MP, to return the remains to Nelson Mandela’s childhood home of Qunu, from his birthplace of Mvezo.

However, the process was delayed because of an error on the court order giving him until "July 29" to move the remains instead of "June 29".

Mandla Mandela’s counsel, Phillip Zilwa, said in court that he had not been properly served with court papers and that the order had therefore been granted erroneously and should be rescinded.

"This order should never have been granted in the first place," Mr Zilwa said.

David Smith, counsel for 16 Mandela family members, said Mandla Mandela’s behaviour in the case had been "reprehensible". "The first respondent disingenuously tried to suggest he was misled by a mistake in a court order," Mr Smith said.

Police spokesman Lt-Col Mzukisi Fatyela confirmed on Tuesday that the Mandela family had opened a criminal case against Mandla Mandela for tampering with graves illegally.

"The case was opened at the station this morning by a family member. It is case number 2 of 7, 2013. It was taken to the senior prosecutions officer for a decision. It is not in our (the police’s) hands but in the prosecutor’s. That is all I can confirm."

Judge Pakade granted the media and, in effect, the public access to the court appearance after the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) made an application for it to be made an open court hearing.

Madiba’s daughter Makaziwe Mandela and other family members appeared at the hearing on Tuesday afternoon. Mr Mandela has expressed a desire to be buried in Qunu alongside his deceased children from his first marriage, to Evelyn Mase.

Sanef chairman and Mail & Guardian editor Nic Dawes told Business Day the case was important to the nation and "justice must be seen to be done".

"There needs to be very special justification for this to be held in private. This is a case of immense national importance and it is important that South Africa has a full record of what takes place.

"Without a record they have no basis to trust that the process was fair and correct," Mr Dawes said.

He said Sanef believed the matter was of pure public interest, and it related to whether the elder statesman’s wishes for his final resting place would be honoured.

"Madiba himself fought for open justice and the principles of the law. He honoured the principles of law and we are pleased that the courts have allowed this to be heard in open court," Mr Dawes said.

African National Congress secretary-general Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday urged the Mandelas to resolve their differences.

With Sapa