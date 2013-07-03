Changing suburbs diminish relevance of marketing to races

PREVIOUSLY white suburbs are rapidly beginning to reflect South Africa’s broader demographics, with a changing urban landscape diminishing the relevance of the business practice of targeting races or grouping townships into blocs.

This is according to market research conducted by the Newspaper Advertising Bureau’s (NAB’s) 2013 Roots survey, which indicates that the "destination suburbs" to which South Africa’s black households are moving are spread across the country’s urban zones.

The analysis, the largest urban, community-level quantitative survey, aims to provide intelligence on South Africans’ media and purchasing habits.

Census 2011 had painted a picture of movement to more urbanised provinces — such as the Western Cape and Gauteng — to the point at which the population of most other provinces was in decline.

The Roots survey sample of 28,500 interviews took place in 115 local areas from Sandton, Constantia and Ballito to Polokwane, Diepkloof and Gugulethu.

"Racial shifts are highly significant to marketers and business. If areas like the suburbs in Pretoria are changing dramatically, manufacturers and retailers need to be making sure they’re in touch with these ‘new’ communities," said NAB joint-MD John Bowles.

According to the survey, although township households continue to be predominantly black and have a lower income than those in the suburbs, there are some interesting insights when it comes to black households in the suburbs and metros. This includes traditionally Afrikaans-speaking areas such as Pretoria East and Brakpan, with Pretoria East seeing black households increasing from 9% in 2007 to 31% this year.

"These areas are being targeted by upwardly mobile black households that are playing catch-up on HH (household) income," said Mr Bowles.

The inclusion of race in such surveys has proven controversial to the point that it has been dropped by research bureaus, according to marketing adviser and analyst Chris Moerdyk.

Any research based on race would be "completely irrelevant" and from a marketing point of view advertising is largely "about aspiration, is colourless, and is largely genderless". While it could be argued that there could be no such thing as insufficient data in 2013, he said: "I think it has become entirely pointless to use race for marketing."

A research heavyweight that no longer includes race, viewing it as archaic, is the South African Advertising Audience Research Foundation. CEO Paul Haupt said yesterday that while demographic shifts were being seen in many urban areas in South Africa, "in complex societies such as ours, there are many other factors which should be considered, such as life stage (living standard measures) consumption of products of brands".

Mr Bowles said that race is just "one tiny" question as well as a "contentious" issue. It spoke to a broader question of the insufficiency of "boxing together" areas in catering for markets and growing market share. There was a growing demand for, and recognition of the importance of, such data. Intelligence at the local level is "in the eye of the beholder", he said.