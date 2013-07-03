Breytenbach transfer by NPA ‘in breach of contract’

THE National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) decision to transfer Glynnis Breytenbach, regional head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU), to the office of the director of public prosecutions in North Gauteng, was in breach of her contract of employment, her advocate said on Tuesday.

Advocate Andrew Redding SC is seeking an urgent order in the Labour Court declaring Ms Breytenbach’s transfer — made last month — unlawful, and to seek to return her to her original post.

Ms Breytenbach was suspended from April last year after allegations of misconduct were levelled against her by the employer in relation to a case she was handling.

The bulk of the charges related to her conduct in her investigation of a criminal case lodged by Sishen Iron Ore Company against the politically connected Imperial Crown Trading.

But Ms Breytenbach had always maintained her suspension was for an ulterior motive — to prevent her from prosecuting suspended head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Richard Mdluli, believed to be an ally of President Jacob Zuma.

However, the disciplinary hearing chairman, Selby Mbenenge SC, found her not guilty on all 15 charges in May this year.

In a statement released last month, the NPA said the findings by Mr Mbenenge were factually incorrect and legally unsustainable.

It also said the findings had serious implications on the enforcement of discipline in the NPA and would elevate insubordination, disobedience and unethical conduct into acceptable practice in the workplace.

When she was due to return to work last month, the NPA informed Ms Breytenbach there were new complaints laid against her and it would not be possible for her to work in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit.

Mr Redding said this was not only a case of demotion, but it was also a violation of Ms Breytenbach’s prosecutorial independence.

He said the issue which was central to her case was her contention that she was being treated in this manner to keep her away from the prosecution of Lt-Gen Mdluli.

Mr Redding said after Mr Mbenenge’s findings, the NPA sought to review the decision it had set up to determine misconduct.

"There was a clear reluctance to have her return until the review was finalised," Mr Redding said.

He asked whether it was probable that the new complaints against Ms Breytenbach constituted a basis for her transfer.

He said Ms Breytenbach has denied the new allegations that she granted indemnity from prosecution to 19 or 20 individuals.

"Is it not more probable that the NPA is doing whatever it can to prevent Ms Breytenbach from going back to the SCCU and get her hands on Lt-Gen Mdluli’s file?"

Ms Breytenbach was in charge of the fraud case against Lt-Gen Mdluli in 2011 until the head of the unit, Lawrence Mrwebi, gave an instruction that charges be withdrawn against Lt-Gen Mdluli in December last year.

However, counsel for the NPA William Mokhari SC said this matter was not one that should be dealt with in an urgent court.

Mr Mokhari said applicants who wanted their matters to be heard on an urgent basis must set out reasons for urgency in founding papers.

He said the reasons given by Ms Breytenbach for urgency did not satisfy hearing the matter on an urgent basis. "All that is alleged is that the applicant has been on suspension since April 2012. This cannot render the matter as urgent," Mr Mokhari said, adding that the findings by Mr Mbenenge led to the lifting of her suspension last month.

He said this was a matter of an employee who was on duty and the issue of transfer must be dealt with by the bargaining council.

Mr Mokhari also said the transfer did not take away the position Ms Breytenbach was appointed to and did not take away her right to prosecute criminal cases.