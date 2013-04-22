Mooted overhaul for KwaZulu-Natal municipalities

KWAZULU-Natal is line for a realignment of its municipalities, resulting in some of them ceasing to exist, while the province could also get another metro.

If the recommendations of the national Municipal Demarcation Board are implemented, the provinces’ municipalities would be reduced from 61 to 56.

Many of the municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal have been crippled by problems such as a shortage of critical skills and service delivery failures. In the 2011-12 financial year, 45 municipalities received unqualified audit reports.

The changes are not expected until at least the next local government elections, scheduled for 2015.

The board is also considering a request by Umgungundlovu District Municipality — which incorporates the KwaZulu-Natal capital of Pietermaritzburg — to form a metro council.

These proposals were announced last week when the board visited the province to brief the KwaZulu-Natal government and the media on its recommendations for the province.

Among the proposed changes in KwaZulu-Natal was merging Emnambithi and Indaka municipalities, in the Midlands. Imbabazane and Umtshezi municipalities would form a single council, as would Ingwe and KwaSani municipalities.

In terms of the proposals, the two underperforming municipalities of Ezinqoleni on the south coast and Hlabisa in the north would be scrapped altogether, with their wards being absorbed by Hibiscus and Big Five False Bay municipalities respectively.

Premier Zweli Mkhize said having fewer municipalities in the province would speed up service delivery and reduce the problem of rural municipalities with no revenue base.

However, the National Freedom Party (NFP) — which co-governs 19 municipalities with the African National Congress — expressed concerns over the plan. "We feel that the government and the board have not adequately spelled out the rationale behind this move. If the government says some municipalities cannot generate their own revenue, what it should be doing is bring industry and capacitate them to generate income instead of doing away with them," said NFP secretary-general Prof Nhlanhla Khubisa.

Surprisingly, the Inkatha Freedom Party was in favour of the proposal, but warned against allowing political agendas to creep in. "There are municipalities which exist because of the Division of Revenue Act grant by the national government. It is clear that these municipalities cannot function to their full capacity."