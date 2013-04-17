Hanekom seeks SA investment by German companies

SCIENCE and Technology Minister Derek Hanekom has urged German companies to bring more high-level research and development to South Africa, saying there is not enough private sector investment in this area.

"Firms like Volkswagen spend millions of rand on research and development, but only a small amount of this is in South Africa. We have to find the right triggers to encourage (greater investment)," he told Business Day this week, saying that more than 600 German firms had a presence in South Africa.

Germany is one of South Africa’s biggest trading partners and has invested more than R33.7bn since 2003.

Mr Hanekom spoke to Business Day on the eve of the culmination of the German-South African year of science, which ended on Tuesday. The event was a joint initiative between the Department of Science and Technology and the German federal ministry of education and research, celebrating 16 years of close co-operation. South Africa signed a bilateral science agreement with Germany in 1996.

"We pursue this collaboration because we realise that no country can grow and survive in isolation, particularly in the area of science. The international nature of cooperation and innovation in science and technology is central to enhancing a country’s competitiveness, its economic development, its human capital and its technology transfer," Mr Hanekom said at Berlin’s Technikmuseum on Monday. "It is not hard to see why we value the co-operation with Germany. It is a leader in cutting-edge technology."

Germany in turn, sought to do research in South Africa because it was a "natural laboratory" for the earth sciences, astronomy and the palaeosciences. German Education and Research Minister Johanna Wanka said Germany and South Africa had created a "new quality" of cooperation and improved contacts and networks in the past year.

"Our aim was to strengthen even more our collaboration in the field of science and technology — not only for the year but also in the long run. Therefore, we identified a number of issues, such as bio-economics, health economics, climate change and urbanisation (to focus on)," said Prof Wanka.

Mr Hanekom and Prof Wanka signed an agreement to establish a joint research chair at a South African university, underscoring the two countries’ commitment to increasing collaborative scientific research and training.

Mr Hanekom also committed R4m to the Inkaba yeAfrika collaboration between South Africa and Germany, which includes projects on climate change and fuel cells.



Since South Africa signed the bilateral science agreement with Germany in 1996, more than 400 research and development projects have been funded at research institutions, universities and industrial partners. Over the past year, 41 projects were funded, and there were more than 200 events, including a joint inspection of the Antarctic research bases in January.

Horst Freitag, G20, told Business Day that one of the lessons learnt from the German-South African year of science was that too few South Africans were aware that German universities and technical schools offered all their major subjects in English. Following a European Union push to standardise university qualifications, they now offer master's and PhDs, allowing students to move more easily between institutions in different countries.

“This is something we are definitely going to focus on,” he said.

Dr Freitag said there was “huge potential” for greater vocational training in South Africa. German companies in SA provided more than 90,000 jobs, and nearly all the large companies provided vocational training in situ.

“They do it because they need these workers. They connect theory with practical training on the shop floor,” he said.

Mr Hanekom also met German Academic Exchange Services president Margret Wintermantel, who heads one of the world’s largest funders for scientific exchange programmes. Both parties committed to increasing staff and postgraduate exchanges between South Africa and Germany.

• Kahn was a guest of the Department of Science and Technology.